Happy Birthday Shraddha Kapoor: 5 Iconic Dialogues That Left A Lasting Impact On Netizens

As Shraddha Kapoor turns 38, let’s take a look back at her iconic dialogues that left a long lasting impact on netizens.
Updated:Mar 03, 2025, 01:40 PM IST
Shraddha Kapoor Turns 38

Shraddha Kapoor Turns 38

As Shraddha Kapoor celebrates her 38th birthday, let’s revisit some of her most iconic dialogues that have left a lasting impact on audiences. From heartfelt lines to witty comebacks, these memorable moments showcase her incredible versatility as an actress. Here’s a look at five of her best dialogues. (Image: @shraddhakapoor/Instagram)

"Main tumse sirf itna chahti hoon, jitna tum de sakte ho…" – Aashiqui 2

"Main tumse sirf itna chahti hoon, jitna tum de sakte ho…" – Aashiqui 2

Delivered by Shraddha as Aarohi, this heartfelt line captured her character's unconditional love and vulnerability. Her emotional depth and sincerity made it one of the film's most touching moments, resonating deeply with audiences and becoming a defining moment in her career. (Image: X)

"Stree ka dar toh tabhi hai, jab woh dikhe nahi…" – Stree

"Stree ka dar toh tabhi hai, jab woh dikhe nahi…" – Stree

As the mysterious "Stree," Shraddha delivered a chilling line with eerie calmness, sending shivers down the audience’s spine. The dialogue captured the essence of the film’s horror-comedy genre, becoming a defining moment in her career and setting the stage for Stree 2, where she reprised her role with equal brilliance. (Image: X)

"Zindagi mein kuch banna hai, toh apne sapno pe bharosa rakhna…" – Chhichhore

"Zindagi mein kuch banna hai, toh apne sapno pe bharosa rakhna…" – Chhichhore

As Maya, Shraddha delivered an inspiring line with quiet strength, resonating deeply with viewers. The dialogue embodied the film's theme of resilience and hope, becoming a fan favorite. Her portrayal of a supportive mother and partner added depth to this heartfelt moment. (Image: X)

"Pyaar mein dhokha toh khana hi padta hai…" – Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

"Pyaar mein dhokha toh khana hi padta hai…" – Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

In this romantic comedy, Shraddha’s character Nisha delivered a witty, relatable line with playful confidence, capturing the complexities of modern love and relationships. The dialogue highlighted her impeccable comic timing, making it a standout moment in the film. (Image: X)

"Zindagi mein ek baar mohabbat karni chahiye, pure dil se…" – Ek Villain

"Zindagi mein ek baar mohabbat karni chahiye, pure dil se…" – Ek Villain

As Aisha, Shraddha's poignant line captured both optimism and vulnerability, leaving a lasting impact. It became a symbol of her character's zest for life and belief in love despite adversity, showcasing her emotional depth. (Image: X)

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor’s authentic and emotional dialogue delivery has made her a beloved Bollywood star. On her birthday, these iconic lines celebrate her incredible journey and unforgettable characters. (Image: @shraddhakapoor/Instagram)

