Happy Birthday Tiger Shroff: Top 5 hits of Bollywood’s action superstar - In Pics

4 / 5

This blockbuster action thriller film directed by Sabbir Khan made Tiger as Bollywood’s action king. His chemistry with Shraddha Kapoor and jaw-dropping fight sequences were major highlights. He also did the sequel of Baaghi2, Baaghi 3 and Baaghi 4, all were full of actions and awaited sequel of Tiger Shroff.

Pic credit: (IMDb)