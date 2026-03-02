Advertisement
Happy Birthday Tiger Shroff: Top 5 hits of Bollywood’s action superstar - In Pics

Tiger Shroff has turned 36 today and has become a youth icon and fitness inspiration across the country. From delivering jaw-dropping fight sequences to paying tribute to pop icon Michael Jackson with his dance moves.

Updated:Mar 02, 2026, 01:36 PM IST
War (2019):

1/5
War (2019):

Siddharth Anand action thriller film where Tiger starred alongside Hrithik Roshan. The film also starred Vani Kapoor in the lead.

Pic credit: (IMDb)

 

Heropanti (2014):

2/5
Heropanti (2014):

This romantic action film directed by  Sabbir Khan was Tiger shroff’s first film alongside Kriti Sanon. The songs and composition of the tracks were admired by the audience. He also did the sequel, Heropanti 2 released on 3 December 2021.

Pic credit: (IMDb)

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (2024):

3/5
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (2024):

An action-packed patriotic entertainer directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, where the story follows two former soldiers in a race against time to save India from an imminent attack by a vengeful scientist.

Pic credit: (IMDb)

Baaghi (2016):

4/5
Baaghi (2016):

This blockbuster action thriller film directed by Sabbir Khan made Tiger as Bollywood’s action king. His chemistry with Shraddha Kapoor and jaw-dropping fight sequences were major highlights. He also did the sequel of Baaghi2, Baaghi 3 and Baaghi 4, all were full of actions and awaited sequel of Tiger Shroff.

Pic credit: (IMDb)

Munna Michael (2017):

5/5
Munna Michael (2017):

Indian dance film directed by Sabbir Khan. The film features Tiger Shroff  and  Nawazuddin Siddiqui as lead.  It marks the third collaboration of Tiger Shroff and Sabbir Khan after Heropanti and Baaghi. The film pays tribute to the King of Pop Michael Jackson.

Pic credit: (IMDb)

