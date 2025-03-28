Advertisement
Happy Birthday Vijay Varma – The Fashion Icon Who Redefined Style With Every Bold Look
Happy Birthday Vijay Varma – The Fashion Icon Who Redefined Style With Every Bold Look

Vijay Varma is not only a remarkable actor but also one of Bollywood’s most experimental and effortlessly stylish stars. 
Updated:Mar 28, 2025, 09:11 PM IST
Vijay Varma Birthday

Vijay Varma Birthday

Vijay Varma's fashion choices effortlessly combine sophistication, street style, and high fashion, establishing him as a true trendsetter. On his birthday, we take a look at some of his most iconic looks that showcase why he stands out in a league of his own.

Radiant Sophistication in Grey

Radiant Sophistication in Grey

Vijay elevated red carpet style with a grey, lustrous suit, paired with a sheer black transparent shirt and flared pants adorned with a metallic border. The combination of rich textures and gleaming accents created a standout look, showcasing his undeniable ability to command attention.

Denim-on-Denim Done Right

Denim-on-Denim Done Right

Vijay mastered the denim-on-denim trend by pairing a classic denim jacket with a white T-shirt and matching denim pants. Effortlessly cool, this look proves his ability to make even the most casual outfits stand out.

Regal with a Touch of Glam

Regal with a Touch of Glam

Vijay exuded royalty in a slim-tailored jacket, paired with an elegant neckline shirt and gently flared trousers. The gold-finish brass brooch adorned with white crystal pearls added the perfect touch of opulence to this regal ensemble.

Experimental in Earthy Tones

Experimental in Earthy Tones

Vijay wowed in a brown printed coat, teamed with black flared pants and a transparent black shirt. A stylish watch and a single earring completed the look, highlighting his fearless and experimental approach to fashion.

Sleek in Stripes and Shades

Sleek in Stripes and Shades

At an event, Vijay nailed the balance between edgy and elegant in a black and grey striped suit, paired with a maroon tie and a tucked-in black shirt. His black sunglasses added an air of mystery, making this look truly stand out.

Cruise-Ready in Monochrome Prints

Cruise-Ready in Monochrome Prints

Vijay elevates vacation style with a sleek black and white printed co-ord set, featuring relaxed shorts and a matching shirt. A stylish locket chain and black sunglasses complete the look, making it the perfect statement for a cruise-ready ensemble.

Suave in Black Bandhgala

Suave in Black Bandhgala

Vijay exudes timeless elegance in a perfectly tailored black bandhgala, blending old-school charm with a contemporary edge. The crisp white shirt beneath provides a sharp contrast, while black shoes complete the sophisticated look. With its clean-cut silhouette and meticulous detailing, this ensemble is a true classic.

