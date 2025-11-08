‘Haq’ Cast Fees Revealed: How Much Did Yami Gautam And Emraan Hashmi Charge For The Courtroom Drama? - Check Storyline, Cast & Fee Details
Haq Cast Fees: Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi’s much-anticipated courtroom drama, inspired by the landmark Mohd. Ahmed Khan v. Shah Bano Begum case, is set to hit theaters on November 7. Here’s how much they reportedly charged for their roles.
Film & Genre
Haq is a courtroom drama starring Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi and was released in theaters on November 7, 2025.
(Image: YouTube Still)
Director
The film is directed by Suparn S Verma, known for works like Ek Khiladi Ek Haseena, Acid Factory, and The Family Man Season 2.
(Image: YouTube Still)
Story Inspiration
Haq is inspired by the landmark 1985 Shah Bano case, which dealt with women’s rights, faith, and justice in India.
(Image: YouTube Still)
Cast Salaries
Both Emraan Hashmi (as Mohammed Ahmad Khan) and Yami Gautam (as Shah Bano Begum) are paid Rs 12 crore each, making them the highest-paid actors in the film, as per a report by News 24.
(Image: YouTube Still)
Supporting Cast Payments
Veteran actress Sheeba Chadha received Rs 1 crore for her supporting role, while Vartika Singh’s remuneration details are not publicly disclosed, as per the same report.
(Image: YouTube Still)
Plot Synopsis
The film follows Shah Bano/Shazia Bano, who takes her husband to court after he abandons her and their children, sparking a legal battle that challenges religious and secular laws.
(Image: YouTube Still)
Trailer Highlight
In the trailer, Shah Bano appeals to the court as an Indian Muslim seeking justice under secular law, facing opposition from her own community for defying Sharia rules.
(Image: YouTube Still)
Trending Photos