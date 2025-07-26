Hariyali Teej 2025: From Alia Bhatt To Rekha, Get Inspired By Bollywood Divas’ Green Saree Looks For July 27
Green sarees have long been a symbol of grace and tradition, and this Hariyali Teej, celebrities are serving major style goals with their stunning festive ensembles.
Hariyali Teej 2025
Hariyali Teej, a vibrant celebration of love, devotion, and the monsoon, brings together traditions from across India in beautifully diverse ways. This Hariyali Teej, take inspiration from these celebrity-approved green saree looks to add timeless elegance to your festive wardrobe.
Anushka Sharma
Anushka Sharma stuns in a stylish green saree, serving the perfect festive look!
Rekha
The evergreen beauty Rekha, wearing a gorgeous green saree, continues to inspire with her timeless style and graceful charm.
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt radiates festive grace in a green Kanjeevaram silk saree, perfect for Hariyali Teej celebrations.
Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor looked like a dream in a beautiful floral green saree, capturing effortless elegance.
Sreeleela
Sreeleela serves major style inspiration in a light green saree, blending grace with a fresh, festive vibe.
Kiara Advani
Styled by Eka Lakhani, Kiara Advani looked ethereal in a green floral Torani saree, featuring delicate chikankari detailing and an embellished border a perfect inspiration for festive elegance.
