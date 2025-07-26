Advertisement
NewsPhotosHariyali Teej 2025: From Alia Bhatt To Rekha, Get Inspired By Bollywood Divas’ Green Saree Looks For July 27
photoDetails

Hariyali Teej 2025: From Alia Bhatt To Rekha, Get Inspired By Bollywood Divas’ Green Saree Looks For July 27

Green sarees have long been a symbol of grace and tradition, and this Hariyali Teej, celebrities are serving major style goals with their stunning festive ensembles.

Updated:Jul 26, 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Hariyali Teej 2025

1/7
Hariyali Teej 2025

Hariyali Teej, a vibrant celebration of love, devotion, and the monsoon, brings together traditions from across India in beautifully diverse ways. This Hariyali Teej, take inspiration from these celebrity-approved green saree looks to add timeless elegance to your festive wardrobe.

Anushka Sharma

2/7
Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma stuns in a stylish green saree, serving the perfect festive look!

Rekha

3/7
Rekha

The evergreen beauty Rekha, wearing a gorgeous green saree, continues to inspire with her timeless style and graceful charm.

Alia Bhatt

4/7
Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt radiates festive grace in a green Kanjeevaram silk saree, perfect for Hariyali Teej celebrations.

Janhvi Kapoor

5/7
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor looked like a dream in a beautiful floral green saree, capturing effortless elegance.

Sreeleela

6/7
Sreeleela

Sreeleela serves major style inspiration in a light green saree, blending grace with a fresh, festive vibe.

Kiara Advani

7/7
Kiara Advani

Styled by Eka Lakhani, Kiara Advani looked ethereal in a green floral Torani saree, featuring delicate chikankari detailing and an embellished border a perfect inspiration for festive elegance.

