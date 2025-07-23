Having Saiyaara Hangover? Watch These 10 Romantic Films On OTT: DDLJ, Aashiqui 2 To Rockstar On Netflix, ZEE5, Prime Video And More

10 / 11

The iconic romantic movie Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, also known by DDLJ released back in 1995 and became a cult musical. The film has been written and directed by Aditya Chopra in his directorial debut and produced by his father and late legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol as Raj and Simran who fall in love during a vacation in Europe. The real drill begins when Raj tries to win Simran's family in India who is planning her wedding with someone else in Punjab. DDLJ can be watched on Prime Video.