Having Saiyaara Hangover? Watch These 10 Romantic Films On OTT: DDLJ, Aashiqui 2 To Rockstar On Netflix, ZEE5, Prime Video And More
If you loved Saiyaara, then watch these 10 Romantic Films On OTT: From DDLJ, Aashiqui 2 To Rockstar, catch these titles on Netflix, ZEE5, Prime Video and more
10 Best Romantic Films On OTT
10 Best Romantic Films On OTT: Debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's Saiyaara has won over the audiences and how! A film by Mohit Suri has managed to reach the Rs 100 crore club days of its release, with fans thronging cinemas once again. This brings the intense, romantic dramas back in spotlight. So, if your still dealing with Saiyaara hangover, revisit these 10 classics on OTT. Dive into these love-filled, soul-stirring movies that are perfect for this weekend:
Rockstar on Prime Video
What if heartbreak was the fuel for greatness? Rockstar tells the haunting journey of Janardhan Jakhar (Ranbir Kapoor), an ordinary college boy whose love for the enigmatic Heer (Nargis Fakhri) transforms him into the legendary Jordan. As his music reaches soaring heights, his soul plummets into chaos, torn between fame and unfulfilled love. Backed by a soul-stirring soundtrack, this Imtiaz Ali classic captures the madness of passion, the agony of longing, and the beauty of creative destruction.
Ramaiya Vastavaiya on Zee5
In this heartwarming love story, Girish Kumar (Ram), rich, charming, and carefree, falls head over heels for Shruti Haasan (Sona), a grounded village girl with fierce family values. To win her heart and her family’s trust, Ram must trade his luxury for a life of simplicity and hard work. Ramaiya Vastavaiya is a delightful blend of romance, laughter, and emotional depth, where true love is tested by humility and perseverance. A feel-good journey that proves love can bridge any divide.
Premam on JioHotstar
Premam is a coming-of-age tale that follows Nivin Pauly (George), a carefree youngster whose journey through love unfolds in three distinct phases of his life. First, he falls for his schoolmate Anupama Parameswaran (Mary), but faces heartbreak. In college, he finds hope again with Sai Pallavi (Malar), a charming lecturer, only to lose her to fate. As he matures and starts a café, life takes a new turn when he reconnects with Madonna Sebastian (Celine), a girl from his past. Through joy, pain, and growth, Premam beautifully captures the evolution of love and the transformation it brings.
Mungaru Male on JioHotstar
In Mungaru Male, Ganesh (Prem), a carefree young man, meets the quiet and beautiful Pooja Gandhi (Nandini) in a hill station. What begins as a playful flirtation blossoms into deep love, set against lush landscapes and constant rain. But fate has other plans, Nandini is already engaged, leaving Prem heartbroken. Their love remains unfulfilled, yet unforgettable, echoing through the hills long after they part. A tale of timeless romance, unspoken emotions, and soulful music that still tugs at heartstrings.
Kabir Singh on Netflix
Kabir Singh chronicles the emotional descent of a brilliant but impulsive surgeon 9Shahid Kapoor) whose life spirals out of control after losing the woman he loves. When Kiara Advani (Preeti), his calm and introverted partner, is forced into an arranged marriage, Kabir turns to self-destructive habits in a futile attempt to cope. His love remains obsessive, flawed, and deeply human. The film offers a raw and unfiltered look at toxic love, heartbreak, and the search for redemption through ruin.
Jaanu on JioHotstar
A stirring tale of love lost and memories rekindled, Jaanu follows Sharwanand (Ram) and Samanatha Ruth Prabhu (Jaanu), high school sweethearts who reunite after 15 years at a school reunion. As their paths cross again, so do the emotions they buried long ago. Through heartfelt conversations and pregnant silences, they relive the magic of their past while grappling with the choices that tore them apart. Wrapped in nostalgia and quiet ache, Jaanu is a soulful exploration of love that never truly fades.
Hridayam on JioHotstar
Hridayam traces the emotional evolution of Prana Mohanlal (Arun), a young man who moves to Chennai for engineering college, stepping into a world of newfound freedom, friendship, and first love with Darshana Rajendran (Darshana). Their intense bond is soon tested by heartbreak, sending Arun into a phase of recklessness and confusion. Over time, he rediscovers himself through a passion for photography and gradually matures. In Nithya, he finds calm, stability, and a renewed sense of purpose. Years later, a poignant reunion with Darshana allows him to reflect on his journey, offering closure and embracing his present with peace and gratitude.
Dear Comrade on JioHotstar
Passion collides with purpose in Dear Comrade, where Bobby (Vijay Deverakonda), a fiery student leader, falls for Lilly (Rashmika Mandanna), a calm and determined cricketer. Their love story is intense, marked by emotional highs and painful missteps. When Bobby’s rage fractures their bond, he embarks on a journey of self-realization, learning that real strength lies in healing and letting go. With a powerful blend of romance and resilience, the film dives deep into the complexities of love, ambition, and personal growth.
Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge on Prime Video
The iconic romantic movie Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, also known by DDLJ released back in 1995 and became a cult musical. The film has been written and directed by Aditya Chopra in his directorial debut and produced by his father and late legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol as Raj and Simran who fall in love during a vacation in Europe. The real drill begins when Raj tries to win Simran's family in India who is planning her wedding with someone else in Punjab. DDLJ can be watched on Prime Video.
Aashiqui 2 on Prime Video
Aashiqui 2 explores the deeply emotional bond between Aditya Roy Kapur (Rahul), a once-successful singer battling addiction, and Shraddha Kapoor (Aarohi), an aspiring vocalist with immense potential. While Rahul helps launch her career, his own struggles quietly consume him. Their love is tender and profound, but it is tested by personal demons and sacrifice. The film paints a heart-wrenching portrait of ambition, vulnerability, and the tragic cost of love when one’s past becomes impossible to outrun.
Trending Photos