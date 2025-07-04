2 / 6

Wang Ning is a Chinese businessman, CEO of Pop Mart - a toy company he founded in 2010. As of July Wang has an estimated net worth of US$21.9 billion - all thanks to his Labubu dolls which celebrities are flaunting nowadays. By the way, not many are aware about the fact that Labubu dolls began as a simple doodle in Hong Kong-born artist Kasing Lung's sketchbook, as per NDTV report. This sketch soon became a pop culture trend after the character was brought to life by Wang Ning's company, Pop Mart.

Wang Ning transformed a modest Beijing-based toy startup into a global phenomenon by introducing a 'blind box' concept—sealed packages containing collectible figurines, creating an element of surprise and excitement for consumers.