He Is 38 And In China's Top 10 Youngest Billionaire List With $22.7 billion Net Worth, Wang Ning's Viral Labubu Dolls Are Driving Celebs Delulu... But Why!
Meet China's Top 10 Youngest Billionaire: He founded Pop Mart, a Chinese toy company in 2010 and the rest is Labubu, er history! The viral doll phenomenon is driving not just celebs but even common man crazy.
China's Top 10 Youngest Billionaire List
Meet China's Top 10 Youngest Billionaire: Born in Huojia County, Henan, China. His parents ran a small commerce business. Pop Mart's Wang Ning graduated from Sias University in 2009 with an undergraduate degree in advertising. Wang earned an MBA from Peking University's Guanghua School of Management in 2017. He later attained an EMBA from The Tsinghua University PBC School of Finance. He founded Pop Mart, a Chinese toy company in 2010 and the rest is Labubu, er history! Read more about him below:
Who Is Wang Ning?
Wang Ning is a Chinese businessman, CEO of Pop Mart - a toy company he founded in 2010. As of July Wang has an estimated net worth of US$21.9 billion - all thanks to his Labubu dolls which celebrities are flaunting nowadays. By the way, not many are aware about the fact that Labubu dolls began as a simple doodle in Hong Kong-born artist Kasing Lung's sketchbook, as per NDTV report. This sketch soon became a pop culture trend after the character was brought to life by Wang Ning's company, Pop Mart.
Wang Ning transformed a modest Beijing-based toy startup into a global phenomenon by introducing a 'blind box' concept—sealed packages containing collectible figurines, creating an element of surprise and excitement for consumers.
What Is Blind Box Concept?
According to Business tips Instagram page, this innovative approach, coupled with collaborations with artists like Kenny Wong (creator of the popular character Molly), resonated with young adults, particularly those aged 20 to 35. Pop Mart expanded rapidly, operating over 450 retail stores and 2,300 vending machines across 21 countries, and went public on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2020, achieving a market value exceeding $13 billion.
Labubu figures are often sold in blind boxes, collected into themed lines, which contain a toy chosen at random from that series. Series often contain a rare 'secret' figure in addition to the designs advertised.
Why Are Labubu Dolls Famous?
Labubu is a brand of collectible plush toy monster elves created by Hong Kong-Belgian designer Kasing Lung and marketed by and sold exclusively at China-based retailer Pop Mart. Labubu is also the name of the main character in the series.
NDTV report states that Labubu doll trend has taken over buyers in Asia, Europe and US with people spending a fortune on a single doll. In fact, a human-sized version of this figurine was sold for a whopping 1.08 million Yuan ($150,275.51), which was valued at more than ₹1.2 crores by a Beijing auction house.
Celebs Flaunting Labubu Dolls
These dolls are inspired by Nordic fairy tales - the tiny elf creature. It shot to fame after Lisa from the K-pop girl group Blackpink was seen carrying one. What followed was a frenzy of celebrities flaunting the doll, including Kim Kardashian, Rihanna, Dua Lipa, and more.
In India, celebrities like Ananya Panday, Twinkle Khanna, Sharvari and Sana Makbul have been spotted with Labubu dolls, joining the international craze for these toy figures.
Labubu Dolls Or Monsters Figures?
Labubu was first introduced in 2015 with 'Monsters' figurines produced by the company How2Work; the toy gained wider recognition in 2019 following a collaboration with Pop Mart. This partnership boosted Labubu's popularity among collectors.
