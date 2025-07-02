'Heads Of State' London Premiere: Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Turn Heads, John Cena Poses In Style - IN PICS
Heads Of State, directed by Ilya Naishuller, held its grand premiere in London. The star-studded affair was graced by Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, John Cena, and others. Various images from the event are doing rounds on social media, with some unseen pictures adding to the excitement of fans. Heads Of State premieres July 2 exclusively on Prime Video.
Heads Of States Premiere
The Heads Of State kicked off their London premiere at Potters Fields Park, set against the iconic backdrop of London Bridge and dramatically flanked by a US Marine One helicopter. The delegation arrived in style for an exclusive screening at the esteemed BFI London, graced by the star-studded cast, including Priyanka Chopra, John Cena and others.
Who's Playing What In Heads Of State
Heads Of States stars , Idris Elba as the UK Prime Minister Sam Clarke, John Cena as U.S. President Will Derringer and Priyanka Chopra Jonas as MI6 agent Noel Bisset. The film also stars Paddy Considine, Stephen Root, Carla Gugino, Jack Quaid, Sarah Niles and Richard Coyle in crucial roles.
Directed by Ilya Naishuller, Screenplay by Josh Appelbaum & André Nemec and Harrison Query, Story by Harrison Query, Produced by Peter Safran, p.g.a. and John Rickard, p.g.a, Executive Produced by Marcus Viscidi, Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, John Cena, Idris Elba
About Heads Of State
The action-comedy follows the UK Prime Minister Sam Clarke and U.S. President Will Derringer have a not-so-friendly and very public rivalry that jeopardizes their countries’ “special relationship.” But when they become the targets of a powerful and ruthless foreign adversary—who proves more than a match for the two leaders’ security forces—they are begrudgingly forced to rely on the only two people they can trust: each other. Ultimately allied with the brilliant MI6 agent , they must go on the run and find a way to work together long enough to thwart a global conspiracy that threatens the entire free world.
Run Time: 133 Minuttes
Heads Of State OTT And Release Date: Prime Videos, 2 July 2025
Priyanka Chopra's Fashion Statement
Priyanka Chopra, the global icon, is known for her striking, fashion-forward wardrobe. Proving her style game once again, the Heads Of State star stunned in a purple spaghetti dress from the Winter 2025 Blueberry Collection for the premiere event in London.
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Served Couple Goals
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas serve couple goals nick opts for blue suit Priyanka stuns In purple spaghetti From Winter 2025 Blueberry collection making a stunning statement walking hand in hand at the Heads Of State premiere in London.
Priyanka Chopra- Nick Jonas ,John Cena-Shay Shariatzadeh
The Heads Of State premiere saw power couples Priyanka Chopra–Nick Jonas and John Cena–Shay Shariatzadeh making a striking statement at the event.
John Cena and Idris Elba In BTS Pic
An unseen photo from the Heads Of State set shows John Cena and Idris Elba pulling off stunts in sharp suits.
(Photo Credit: Amazon MGM Studios)
