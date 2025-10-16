Advertisement
Hema Malini Birthday 2025: From Dream Girl To Sholay – 6 Iconic Films With Dharmendra That Defined Bollywood Romance

Hema Malini, Bollywood’s legendary Dream Girl, celebrates her birthday in 2025. She and Dharmendra created some of the most unforgettable on-screen chemistry in Hindi cinema. From Dream Girl to Sholay, their films defined romance, comedy, and timeless entertainment. Here’s a look at 6 of their most iconic movies that fans still cherish today.

Updated:Oct 16, 2025, 11:35 AM IST
Hema Malini Birthday

Hema Malini Birthday

Hema Malini, fondly known as Bollywood’s iconic Dream Girl, celebrates her birthday as a symbol of grace, talent, and timeless charm. Apart from her mesmerizing performances as an actor and classical dancer, Hema Malini is celebrated for her unforgettable on-screen chemistry with Dharmendra, one of the most beloved duos in Hindi cinema. Their pairing has created some of the most memorable moments in Bollywood history, making fans swoon over their performances for decades.

Over the years, Hema Malini and Dharmendra have shared the screen in numerous hits. Some of their most popular films include:

Dream Girl (1977)

Dream Girl (1977)

Dream Girl (1977): The film that earned Hema Malini the nickname Dream Girl. Her comic timing and charm paired beautifully with Dharmendra’s dynamic presence, making it a classic.

Sholay (1975)

Sholay (1975)

Sholay (1975): One of Bollywood’s most iconic films, their roles added emotional depth and romance to this action-packed blockbuster.

Seeta Aur Geeta (1972)

Seeta Aur Geeta (1972)

Seeta Aur Geeta (1972): Hema’s dual role showcased her versatility, while Dharmendra’s chemistry with her on screen became legendary.

Raja Jani (1972)

Raja Jani (1972)

Raja Jani (1972): Another hit that highlighted their seamless pairing and comic timing.

Tum Haseen Main Jawan (1970)

Tum Haseen Main Jawan (1970)

Tum Haseen Main Jawan (1970): Their charisma and playful banter delighted audiences and made the film memorable.

Do Dishayen (1977)

Do Dishayen (1977)

Do Dishayen (1977): A romantic entertainer that added another feather to their list of successful collaborations.

Their collaboration not only brought box-office success but also left a lasting impression on Bollywood’s cinematic history. Fans continue to cherish their on-screen moments, as the duo epitomized romance, fun, and timeless entertainment.

As Hema Malini celebrates her birthday, it’s the perfect time to revisit these classics and appreciate the magic she created with Dharmendra. From Dream Girl to Sholay, their films continue to entertain generations, keeping the legacy of one of Bollywood’s most beloved pairs alive.

Hema MaliniHema Malini birthdayHema Malini birthday 2025Hema Malini Dharmendra filmsDream Girl movieSholay movieSeeta aur GeetaRaja RaniTum Haseen Main JawanDo DishayenBollywood romance filmsiconic Bollywood Movies
