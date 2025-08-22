Hey Millennials & Gen Z, Here's 'The Movie You Will Never See', '100 Years' Kept In A 'Bulletproof Glass' Vault Till 2115 - In Pics
Millennials & Gen Z, You Will Probably Not Be Around To See THIS Highly Secretive Film: Believe it or not but most of us won't be around to watch this super secretive film which is slated to hit the screens in 2115.
'The Movie You Will Never See'
Oops! This one might shock the Gen Z and the Millennials equally. There is a film which was announced back in 2015, has reportedly been made as well but yet has not seen the light of the day. And guess what? The makers have locked the release date of this movie as far as 90 years from now. Believe it or not but most of us won't be around to watch this super secretive film which is slated to hit the screens in 2115. Let's dig out more information about this secret movie:
Meet 'The Movie You Will Never See'
100 Years - The Movie You Will Never See is an unreleased experimental science fiction short film written by and starring John Malkovich and directed by Robert Rodriguez. Reportedly, the movie made by the French company Rémy Martin to promote their cognac 'Louis XIII' which takes about 100 years to create - that explains the tagline 'The Movie You Will Never See'. It was first advertised in 2015.
100 Years Film Cast
The film features an international ensemble cast, with John Malkovich, Chinese actress Shuya Chang, Filipino actor Gedeon Manlulu and Chilean actor Marko Zaror. Beside these names, other supporting cast details have been kept a secret.
100 Years Film Kept In Bulletproof Vault
Wikipedia says the film's plot remains hush-hush and enforced by a nondisclosure agreement, on November 18, 2015, Malkovich and Rodriguez released three teaser trailers: Retro, Nature, and Future - presenting different ideas of what life in 2115 might look like.
100 Years is being kept in a high-tech safe behind bulletproof glass that will open automatically on November 18, 2115, the day of the film's premiere.
100 Years At Cannes
The vault with 100 Years film was once shown at the Cannes Film Festival 2016 and then sealed again before being returning to Cognac, France and the Louis XIII cellars.
100 Years Tickets, Premiere
As many as 1000 guests from around the world, including Malkovich and Rodriguez, have received a pair of invitation tickets made of metal for the premiere, which they can hand down to their descendants.
Pharrell Williams Song For 100 Years
Singer Pharrell Williams reportedly composed a song called 100 Years for Louis XIII Cognac which will release in 2117.
