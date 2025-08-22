4 / 7

Wikipedia says the film's plot remains hush-hush and enforced by a nondisclosure agreement, on November 18, 2015, Malkovich and Rodriguez released three teaser trailers: Retro, Nature, and Future - presenting different ideas of what life in 2115 might look like.

100 Years is being kept in a high-tech safe behind bulletproof glass that will open automatically on November 18, 2115, the day of the film's premiere.