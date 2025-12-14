Advertisement
Highest-Grossing Indian Actor Of 2025: Akshaye Khanna Outshines Rishabh Shetty And Vicky Kaushal – Details Inside
Highest-Grossing Indian Actor Of 2025: Akshaye Khanna Outshines Rishabh Shetty And Vicky Kaushal – Details Inside

This year, one of Bollywood’s most talented yet underrated actors has taken the box office by storm, delivering back-to-back blockbuster hits.
Updated:Dec 14, 2025, 01:33 PM IST
Akshaye Khanna Emerges as 2025’s Top Grosser

Akshaye Khanna Emerges as 2025’s Top Grosser

2025 has officially become Akshaye Khanna’s year, with the talented actor delivering consecutive hits that have made him the highest-grossing Indian star of the year, as per a report by Times Now.

Blockbusters

Blockbustersno n

Following the historic success of Chhaava, Akshaye Khanna has ended the year on a high with Dhurandhar by delivering back-to-back hits across vastly different genres, from a period drama to a high-octane spy thriller.

Power-Packed Ensemble

Power-Packed Ensemble

Dhurandhar features a stellar cast including Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sara Arjun, adding massive scale and appeal to the film.

Explosive Box Office Start

Explosive Box Office Start

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar has already crossed Rs 306.7 crore in just 5 days, as per a report by Sacnilk, signaling a clear blockbuster verdict.

Chhaava’s Historic Run

Chhaava’s Historic Run

Released in February and directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava stormed past Rs 615.97 crore (Hindi + Telugu), becoming the highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025.

Unmatched 2025 Total

Unmatched 2025 Total

Akshaye Khanna’s combined box office total stands at Rs 775 crore and counting, as per the same report, putting him ahead of contemporaries like Vicky Kaushal, Rishabh Shetty, and Akshay Kumar.

Road to Rs 1000 Crore

Road to Rs 1000 Crore

With Dhurandhar still in its first week, Akshaye Khanna’s 2025 box office total could soon touch the Rs 1000 crore milestone.

(All Images: Instagram)

7
