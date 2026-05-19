Highest-grossing top 10 Indian movies of all time: Dhurandhar 2 yet to beat Aamir Khan's Dangal at box office - check worldwide collections
Highest-grossing top 10 Indian movies of all time: Can you guess which actor still rules the box office battle of highest-grosser Indian movies ever?
Highest-grossing Indian movies of all time
Highest-grossing Indian movies of all time: In this list today, we shall take a look at the Indian movies which are the highest grossers of all time. While Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar franchise has broken several records and scripted history, it is yet to top the overall ranking list. Can you guess which actor still rules the box office battle of highest-grosser Indian movies ever? Find out here:
(Pic Courtesy: Movie Stills/Instagram)
Dangal
Dangal
Budget: Rs 70 Cr
Worldwide Collection: Rs 2070.3 Cr
Star cast: Aamir Khan, Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Zaira Wasim, Sanya Malhotra, Suhani Bhatnagar, Aparshakti Khurana
Dhurandhar: The Revenge
Dhurandhar: The Revenge
Budget: Rs 250 Cr (Both Parts)
Worldwide Collection: Rs 1,798.24 Cr*
Star cast: Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, Danish Pandor
Baahubali 2: The Conclusion
Baahubali 2: The Conclusion
Budget: Rs 250 Cr
Worldwide Collection: Rs 1788.06 Cr
Star cast: Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishna, Sathyaraj Nassar, Subbaraju
Pushpa: The Rule - Part 2
Pushpa: The Rule - Part 2
Budget: Rs 500 Cr
Worldwide Gross: Rs 1742.1 Cr
Star cast: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Sunil, Rao Ramesh
Dhurandhar
Dhurandhar
Budget: Rs 250 Cr
Worldwide Collection: Rs 1307.35 Cr*
Star cast: Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, Danish Pandor
RRR
RRR
Budget: Rs 550 Cr
Worldwide Collection: Rs 1230 Cr
Star cast: NT Rama Rao Jr, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, Olivia Morris
K.G.F: Chapter 2
K.G.F: Chapter 2
Budget: Rs 120 Cr
Worldwide Collection: Rs Rs 1215 Cr
Star cast: Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, Prakash Raj, Archana Jois, Achyuth Kumar, Vasishta N. Simha, Rao Ramesh, TS Nagabharana, Malavika Avinash
Jawan
Jawan
Budget: Rs 300 Cr
Worldwide Collection: Rs 1160 Cr
Star cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Priyamani Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover
Pathaan
Pathaan
Budget: Rs 250 Cr
Worldwide Collection: Rs 1055 Cr
Star cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, Ashutosh Rana
Kalki 2898 AD
Kalki 2898 AD
Budget: Rs 650 Cr
Worldwide Gross: Rs 1042.25 Cr
Star cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Shobana, Disha Patani
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