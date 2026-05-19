Highest-grossing top 10 Indian movies of all time: Dhurandhar 2 yet to beat Aamir Khan's Dangal at box office - check worldwide collections

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Highest-grossing Indian movies of all time: In this list today, we shall take a look at the Indian movies which are the highest grossers of all time. While Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar franchise has broken several records and scripted history, it is yet to top the overall ranking list. Can you guess which actor still rules the box office battle of highest-grosser Indian movies ever? Find out here:

(Pic Courtesy: Movie Stills/Instagram)