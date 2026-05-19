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NewsPhotosHighest-grossing top 10 Indian movies of all time: Dhurandhar 2 yet to beat Aamir Khan's Dangal at box office - check worldwide collections
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Highest-grossing top 10 Indian movies of all time: Dhurandhar 2 yet to beat Aamir Khan's Dangal at box office - check worldwide collections

Highest-grossing top 10 Indian movies of all time: Can you guess which actor still rules the box office battle of highest-grosser Indian movies ever?

Updated:May 19, 2026, 07:00 AM IST
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Highest-grossing Indian movies of all time

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Highest-grossing Indian movies of all time

Highest-grossing Indian movies of all time: In this list today, we shall take a look at the Indian movies which are the highest grossers of all time.  While Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar franchise has broken several records and scripted history, it is yet to top the overall ranking list. Can you guess which actor still rules the box office battle of highest-grosser Indian movies ever? Find out here: 

(Pic Courtesy: Movie Stills/Instagram)

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Dangal

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Dangal

Dangal

Budget:  Rs 70 Cr

Worldwide Collection: Rs 2070.3 Cr

Star cast: Aamir Khan, Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Zaira Wasim, Sanya Malhotra, Suhani Bhatnagar, Aparshakti Khurana

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Dhurandhar: The Revenge

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Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Budget: Rs 250 Cr (Both Parts)

Worldwide Collection: Rs 1,798.24 Cr*

Star cast: Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, Danish Pandor

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Baahubali 2: The Conclusion

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Baahubali 2: The Conclusion

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion

Budget: Rs 250 Cr

Worldwide Collection: Rs 1788.06 Cr

Star cast: Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishna, Sathyaraj Nassar, Subbaraju

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Pushpa: The Rule - Part 2

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Pushpa: The Rule - Part 2

Pushpa: The Rule - Part 2

Budget: Rs 500 Cr

Worldwide Gross: Rs 1742.1 Cr

Star cast: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Sunil, Rao Ramesh

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Dhurandhar

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Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar

Budget: Rs 250 Cr

Worldwide Collection: Rs 1307.35 Cr*

Star cast: Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, Danish Pandor

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RRR

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RRR

RRR

Budget: Rs 550 Cr

Worldwide Collection: Rs 1230 Cr

Star cast: NT Rama Rao Jr, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, Olivia Morris

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K.G.F: Chapter 2

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K.G.F: Chapter 2

K.G.F: Chapter 2

Budget: Rs 120 Cr

Worldwide Collection: Rs Rs 1215 Cr

Star cast: Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, Prakash Raj, Archana Jois, Achyuth Kumar, Vasishta N. Simha, Rao Ramesh, TS Nagabharana, Malavika Avinash

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Jawan

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Jawan

Jawan

Budget: Rs 300 Cr

Worldwide Collection: Rs 1160 Cr

Star cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Priyamani Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover

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Pathaan

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Pathaan

Pathaan

Budget: Rs 250 Cr

Worldwide Collection: Rs 1055 Cr

Star cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, Ashutosh Rana

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Kalki 2898 AD

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Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD

Budget: Rs 650 Cr

Worldwide Gross: Rs 1042.25 Cr

Star cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Shobana, Disha Patani

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Highest-grossing Indian movies of all timeHighest-grossing Indian filmsEntertainmentDhurandhar 2 box office collectionAamir khan
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