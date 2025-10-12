Highest-Paid TV Hosts In India: Salman Khan, Ashneer Grover, Amitabh Bachchan, Kapil Sharma — Check The WHOPPING Paychecks They Take Home
Here's the list of the highest paid television hosts.
Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan is one of the highest-paid TV hosts in India. The superstar has been hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati since 2000. The actor reportedly charges around Rs 5 crore per episode for KBC 17. The megastar’s weekly paycheck amounts to a whopping Rs 25 crore.
Rannvijay Singha
Rannvijay Singha, known for hosting popular shows like Splitsvilla and Roadies, and now Choriya Chali Gaon, reportedly charges around Rs 4–5 lakh per episode, according to The Times of India (TOI).
Ashneer Grover
As per the same TOI report, Rise and Fall host Ashneer Grover reportedly charges around Rs 7–10 lakh per episode.
Kapil Sharma
According to News18, comedy king Kapil Sharma charges a massive Rs 5 crore per episode for The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix.
Karan Johar
Karan Johar, who hosts the beloved yet controversial chat show Koffee With Karan, allegedly charges between Rs 2–3 crore per episode, as per News18.
Krushna Abhishek
A TOI report stated that popular comedian Krushna Abhishek, known for hosting shows like Laughter Chefs 2, reportedly earns around Rs 7–10 lakh per episode.
Rohit Shetty
The Singham director Rohit Shetty reportedly charges around Rs 50 lakh per episode for the reality stunt show Khatron Ke Khiladi.
Aditya Narayan
Aditya Narayan revealed on a podcast with Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa that he earned about Rs 78 lakh for hosting one season of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. He is currently seen hosting Rise and Fall.
Salman Khan
Without any guesses, Salman Khan tops the list of highest-paid TV hosts in India. The actor is currently hosting Bigg Boss 19 and reportedly earns around Rs 15 crore per Weekend Ka Vaar episode, according to TOI.
Trending Photos