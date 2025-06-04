Hina Khan Marries Rocky Jaiswal: YRKKH Actor Shares Dreamy Pics Straight Out Of Fairytale Ceremony - IN PICS

photoDetails

english

Hina Khan Marries Rocky Jaiswal: Popular Television actor Hina Khan got married to her longtime boyfriend, Rocky Jaiswal, in a dreamy ceremony on June 4, Wednesday. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai surprise fans with her dreamy wedding pictures. Hina Khan took to Instagram and shared exclusive pictures from her registry marriage. Take a look at Hina-Rocky's surreal wedding pictures.