Hina Khan Marries Rocky Jaiswal: YRKKH Actor Shares Dreamy Pics Straight Out Of Fairytale Ceremony - IN PICS
Hina Khan Marries Rocky Jaiswal: YRKKH Actor Shares Dreamy Pics Straight Out Of Fairytale Ceremony - IN PICS
Hina Khan Marries Rocky Jaiswal: Popular Television actor Hina Khan got married to her longtime boyfriend, Rocky Jaiswal, in a dreamy ceremony on June 4, Wednesday. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai surprise fans with her dreamy wedding pictures. Hina Khan took to Instagram and shared exclusive pictures from her registry marriage. Take a look at Hina-Rocky's surreal wedding pictures.
Hina Khan Marries Beau Rocky Jaiswal
Actor Hina Khan got married to her longtime beau Rocky Jaiswal, in an intimate ceremony on June 4. The YRKKH actor shared dreamy pictures from the intimate celebrations on Instagram.
''Our Union Is Forever Sealed In Love And Law'' - Hina Khan
Hina Khan Turns Manish Malhotra Bride
Hina Khan - Rocky Jaiswal In Manish Malhotra Ensemble
''Personal Note Stitched Into Tradition''
