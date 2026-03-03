Advertisement
Holi 2026 celeb-style wardrobe: Nysa Devgan, Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor to Tara Sutaria, 7 trendy looks for the fun after-party - In pics
Holi 2026 celeb-style wardrobe: Nysa Devgan, Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor to Tara Sutaria, 7 trendy looks for the fun after-party - In pics

Updated:Mar 03, 2026, 08:00 AM IST
Holi 2026 celeb-style wardrobe: The festival of colours is almost here and so is the happy feeling of picking vibrant hues and looking your best in them. This year, Holi is marked on March 4, and therefore, let's pick our favourite celebrities to take a fashion cue from their desi looks on the festival. From Nysa Devgan to Tara Sutaria - here's your guide for the after-party lookbook:

(Pic Courtesy: Instagram)

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon's style is chic and classy. Be it crop top and pants or white chikankari kurta with a vibrant bandhani dupatta in pink - you can easily recreate this look at home for Holi.

Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria

For the Holi after-party, Tara Sutaria's glam outing in a short white dress with a blazer can be recreated and for playing with colours, you can wear a comfortable chikankari kurti with a palazzo set.

Nysa Devgan's Holi

Nysa Devgan's Holi

Kajol and Ajay Devgan's darling daughter is a style diva. You can either take cue from her little cute white dress, traditional chikankari kurta-Palazzo set or a bodycon dress for the glam party.

Shanaya Kapoor's Holi

Shanaya Kapoor's Holi

Shanaya Kapoor looks glamourous in her white short shift dress in patterns with a long white blazer. This can be a perfect after-party look.

Priyanka Chopra's Holi

Priyanka Chopra's Holi

Who better than global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas to take inspiration from when it comes to fashion! She loves the festival of colours and often posts pictures on social media. Take cue from her comfort styling when it comes to celebrating festivals.

Janhvi Kapoor's Holi

Janhvi Kapoor's Holi

Be it desi saree, suit or any western dress, Janhvi Kapoor never fails to impress. You can go for the white long dress, and go for the Holi bash!

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday's style is Gen-Z approved and hep. You can certainly try any of these for the after-party.

