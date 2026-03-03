Holi 2026 celeb-style wardrobe: Nysa Devgan, Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor to Tara Sutaria, 7 trendy looks for the fun after-party - In pics
Holi 2026 celeb-style wardrobe: From Nysa Devgan to Tara Sutaria - here's your guide for the after-party lookbook.
Holi 2026 celeb-style wardrobe
Holi 2026 celeb-style wardrobe: The festival of colours is almost here and so is the happy feeling of picking vibrant hues and looking your best in them. This year, Holi is marked on March 4, and therefore, let's pick our favourite celebrities to take a fashion cue from their desi looks on the festival. From Nysa Devgan to Tara Sutaria - here's your guide for the after-party lookbook:
Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon's style is chic and classy. Be it crop top and pants or white chikankari kurta with a vibrant bandhani dupatta in pink - you can easily recreate this look at home for Holi.
Tara Sutaria
For the Holi after-party, Tara Sutaria's glam outing in a short white dress with a blazer can be recreated and for playing with colours, you can wear a comfortable chikankari kurti with a palazzo set.
Nysa Devgan's Holi
Kajol and Ajay Devgan's darling daughter is a style diva. You can either take cue from her little cute white dress, traditional chikankari kurta-Palazzo set or a bodycon dress for the glam party.
Shanaya Kapoor's Holi
Shanaya Kapoor looks glamourous in her white short shift dress in patterns with a long white blazer. This can be a perfect after-party look.
Priyanka Chopra's Holi
Who better than global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas to take inspiration from when it comes to fashion! She loves the festival of colours and often posts pictures on social media. Take cue from her comfort styling when it comes to celebrating festivals.
Janhvi Kapoor's Holi
Be it desi saree, suit or any western dress, Janhvi Kapoor never fails to impress. You can go for the white long dress, and go for the Holi bash!
Ananya Panday
Ananya Panday's style is Gen-Z approved and hep. You can certainly try any of these for the after-party.
