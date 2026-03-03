Holi 2026 celeb-style wardrobe: Nysa Devgan, Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor to Tara Sutaria, 7 trendy looks for the fun after-party - In pics

1 / 8

Holi 2026 celeb-style wardrobe: The festival of colours is almost here and so is the happy feeling of picking vibrant hues and looking your best in them. This year, Holi is marked on March 4, and therefore, let's pick our favourite celebrities to take a fashion cue from their desi looks on the festival. From Nysa Devgan to Tara Sutaria - here's your guide for the after-party lookbook:

(Pic Courtesy: Instagram)