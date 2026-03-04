Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3023388https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/holi-2026-from-hera-pheri-to-housefull-must-watch-bollywood-movies-to-add-laughter-and-colour-to-your-celebrations-3023388
NewsPhotosHoli 2026: From Hera Pheri to Housefull, Must-watch Bollywood movies to add laughter and colour to your celebrations
photoDetails

Holi 2026: From Hera Pheri to Housefull, Must-watch Bollywood movies to add laughter and colour to your celebrations

Holi is all about colours, joy, and togetherness, and what better way to keep the festive spirit alive than with a lineup of laughter-packed Bollywood comedies? From timeless classics like Hera Pheri to high-energy hits like Housefull, these films blend humour, chaos, and heartwarming moments, making them the perfect companions for a fun-filled Holi day. Whether you’re winding down after a riotous celebration or just want to share some smiles with family and friends, this list has something for every mood.

Updated:Mar 04, 2026, 08:00 AM IST
Follow Us

Housefull (2010)

1/7
Housefull (2010)

Featuring Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, and Deepika Padukone, this comedy plays with relationship mix-ups and mistaken identities.

Follow Us

Welcome (2007)

2/7
Welcome (2007)

Starring Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor, and Nana Patekar, the story follows a simple man falling for a gangster’s daughter, leading to nonstop comedic situations. The eccentric characters and nonstop laughs make it a fun Holi watch.

 

Follow Us

Golmaal: Fun Unlimited (2006)

3/7
Golmaal: Fun Unlimited (2006)

 Featuring Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, and Sharman Joshi, this film follows four friends whose mischief spirals into chaos.

 

Follow Us

Chup Chup Ke (2006)

4/7
Chup Chup Ke (2006)

With Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, and Paresh Rawal, this comedy revolves around a series of misunderstandings, heightened by the main character being deaf and mute.

 

Follow Us

3 Idiots (2009)

5/7
3 Idiots (2009)

Starring Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan, and Sharman Joshi, this beloved comedy-drama celebrates friendship, college life, and following one’s dreams.

 

Follow Us

Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007)

6/7
Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007

A horror-comedy featuring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, and Shiney Ahuja, this film explores the mysteries of a royal palace while balancing thrills with humour.

 

Follow Us

Hera Pheri (2000)

7/7
Hera Pheri (2000)

Starring Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal, this classic comedy follows three jobless men who accidentally get caught in a kidnapping racket after a wrong phone call.

(All Images: IMDb)

 

Follow Us
Holi 2026Movies to watchHoli moviesMovies to watch on holiWhat to watch
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon10
title
IPL 2026
IPL 2026 predicted Impact Player options for CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR, SRH - Check in pics
camera icon10
title
top movies on netflix
Top 10 movies in India on Netflix today (March 03, 2026): Dhurandhar to Jolly LLB 3 - Check what's trending now
camera icon11
title
T20 World Cup 2026
IND vs ENG semi-final washed out scenario - Who qualifies for T20 World Cup 2026 final if rain cancels match?
camera icon11
title
Top Bhojpuri Holi Songs
Top 10 Bhojpuri and Bollywood Holi songs: Pawan Singh, Khesari Lal to Hrithik Roshan's dance numbers
camera icon11
title
Sanju Samson
Sanju Samson’s Rs 6,00,00,000 Kerala Home: Inside Team India Star’s luxury bungalow after T20 World Cup 2026 heroics