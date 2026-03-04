Holi 2026: From Hera Pheri to Housefull, Must-watch Bollywood movies to add laughter and colour to your celebrations
Holi is all about colours, joy, and togetherness, and what better way to keep the festive spirit alive than with a lineup of laughter-packed Bollywood comedies? From timeless classics like Hera Pheri to high-energy hits like Housefull, these films blend humour, chaos, and heartwarming moments, making them the perfect companions for a fun-filled Holi day. Whether you’re winding down after a riotous celebration or just want to share some smiles with family and friends, this list has something for every mood.
Housefull (2010)
Featuring Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, and Deepika Padukone, this comedy plays with relationship mix-ups and mistaken identities.
Welcome (2007)
Starring Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor, and Nana Patekar, the story follows a simple man falling for a gangster’s daughter, leading to nonstop comedic situations. The eccentric characters and nonstop laughs make it a fun Holi watch.
Golmaal: Fun Unlimited (2006)
Featuring Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, and Sharman Joshi, this film follows four friends whose mischief spirals into chaos.
Chup Chup Ke (2006)
With Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, and Paresh Rawal, this comedy revolves around a series of misunderstandings, heightened by the main character being deaf and mute.
3 Idiots (2009)
Starring Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan, and Sharman Joshi, this beloved comedy-drama celebrates friendship, college life, and following one’s dreams.
Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007)
A horror-comedy featuring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, and Shiney Ahuja, this film explores the mysteries of a royal palace while balancing thrills with humour.
Hera Pheri (2000)
Starring Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal, this classic comedy follows three jobless men who accidentally get caught in a kidnapping racket after a wrong phone call.
(All Images: IMDb)
