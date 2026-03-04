Advertisement
NewsPhotosHoli 2026 style guide: Best Holi looks of 5 Bollywood actresses over the years - Kareena Kapoor to Kiara Advani
Holi 2026 style guide: Best Holi looks of 5 Bollywood actresses over the years - Kareena Kapoor to Kiara Advani

Holi 2026 style guide: Let's take a look at 5 actresses and their vibrant Holi over the years. From Kareena Kapoot to Kiara Advani.

 

Updated:Mar 04, 2026, 07:00 AM IST
Holi 2026 celeb-style wardrobe

Holi 2026 celeb-style wardrobe

Holi 2026 celeb-style wardrobe: The festival of colours is almost here and so is the happy feeling of picking vibrant hues and looking your best in them. This year, Holi is marked on March 4, and therefore, let's take a look at 5 actresses and their vibrant Holi over the years. From Kareena Kapoot to Kiara Advani.

(Pic Courtesy: Instagram)

Soha Ali Khan's Holi look

Soha Ali Khan's Holi look

Soha Ali Khan's Holi celebration has always been in a cool and comfy way. Check out the Kurta-Palazzo set in cotton and chikankari.

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani celebrated their first and second Holi together in the most fun ways. Their cool selfies broke the internet.

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Holi

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Holi

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated Holi like a true blue couple in love. The loved-up pictures went viral back in 2019.

 

Karisma Kapoor's Holi

Karisma Kapoor's Holi

Karisma Kapoor wore a beautiful breezy white chikankari kurta and palazzo. 

Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor's 2023 Holi bash was full of fun with family and kids.

