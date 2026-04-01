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NewsPhotosHoroscope Today, April 1, 2026, By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Taurus, someone or something recently restored hope
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Horoscope Today, April 1, 2026, By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Taurus, someone or something recently restored hope

Horoscope Today 29 March 2026: Learn about today’s horoscope predictions by Dr Sundeep Kochar. All zodiac signs — Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - know what the stars have in store for you today.
(Photo Courtesy: Pixabay)

Updated:Apr 01, 2026, 05:26 AM IST
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Aries

1/12
Aries

Feeling trapped in disappointing relationships, Aries? Change begins once you release what hurts and trust the universe. Ground yourself through reflection or hobbies. Clarity arrives, helping you recognize growth and consciously welcome healthier connections.

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Taurus

2/12
Taurus

Someone or something recently restored hope, Taurus, revealing light ahead. Stand firm and stay focused on what you’re building. Reflect carefully before committing. Your joy comes from dedication and love, guiding you steadily toward your highest path.

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Gemini

3/12
Gemini

Protect the happiness you’ve worked hard to build, Gemini. Stand strong for what matters. Celebrate your achievements and loyal circle. Your future promises security and abundance, so relax, lead confidently, and enjoy the journey ahead.

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Cancer

4/12
Cancer

Challenge complacency and release ideas that no longer serve you, Cancer. New energy awakens strength and fresh perspectives. Trust yourself and your guides. Soon clarity will arrive; until then, remain steadfast and detach from outdated patterns.

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Leo

5/12
Leo

Balancing different worlds, momentum increases, Leo. Use clear judgment to remove distractions and make space for your envisioned future. Follow your inner voice, devote yourself to purpose and loved ones, and transformation will unfold quickly.

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Virgo

6/12
Virgo

Your intuition and spiritual awareness are expanding, Virgo, guiding you away from deception toward truth. Value emotional and mental wellbeing. Release nostalgic sorrow; those lessons are complete. Step forward confidently into this richer, wiser chapter.

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Libra

7/12
Libra

Creating something new requires working with what you have, Libra. Growth and achievement rarely arrive easily. A recent shift empowers you to shine. Embrace your uniqueness and welcome opportunities bringing lasting peace and abundance.

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Scorpio

8/12
Scorpio

A major opportunity approaches requiring creativity and insight, Scorpio. Your initiation phase has ended; now seek balance and harmony. Support appears where loneliness existed. Open your heart, honor life’s delicate equilibrium, and step confidently forward.

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Sagittarius

9/12
Sagittarius

Have you been guarding your resources too tightly, Sagittarius? The universe encourages generosity and trust. Revisit your original purpose of sharing and community. Leap forward bravely, knowing openness invites abundance and rewarding opportunities.

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Capricorn

10/12
Capricorn

Stop constantly fighting for others, Capricorn, and advocate for yourself sometimes. Pause before commitments, assert your needs, and build independence. Strengthen skills managing finances, health, and priorities to create space for growth and fulfillment.

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Aquarius

11/12
Aquarius

Feeling left behind lately, Aquarius? This pause is temporary. Use it to seek support, speak boldly, and break limiting patterns. Imposter syndrome shrinks your brilliance, share your wisdom confidently and let others recognize your value.

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Pisces

12/12
Pisces

Pisces, emerge gently from emotional depths and celebrate simple joys daily. Trust unseen cosmic support guiding your creativity. Release what’s leaving without resistance; that space invites new inspiration, blessings, and meaningful opportunities.

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