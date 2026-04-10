Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3035546https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/horoscope-today-april-10-2026-by-astrologer-sundeep-kochar-libra-use-free-time-to-expand-your-knowledge-3035546
NewsPhotosHoroscope today, April 10, 2026, by Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Libra, use free time to expand your knowledge
photoDetails

Horoscope today, April 10, 2026, by Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Libra, use free time to expand your knowledge

Horoscope Today, April 10, 2026: Learn about today’s horoscope predictions by Dr Sundeep Kochar. All zodiac signs, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces, know what the stars have in store for you today.

Updated:Apr 10, 2026, 05:26 AM IST
Follow Us

Aries Horoscope Today

1/12
Aries Horoscope Today

Aries: Your ambition may distract you from noticing romantic possibilities, Aries. Avoid letting competitiveness dominate workplace interactions. See yourself as part of a supportive team rather than focusing solely on personal success and outcomes. 

Follow Us

Taurus Horoscope Today

2/12
Taurus, Entertainment, Horoscope today, daily horoscope, zodiac signs, astrology

Taurus: Others may not share your views, Taurus, but their perspectives can still teach you something valuable. Release assumptions and listen openly, allowing meaningful conversations to expand your understanding and strengthen relationships. 

Follow Us

Gemini Horoscope Today

3/12
Gemini, Entertainment, Horoscope today, daily horoscope, zodiac signs, astrology

Gemini: Dissatisfaction with your social life might block new connections today, Gemini. Negativity pushes people away. Maintain optimism and openness, and soon you’ll attract individuals who genuinely enjoy your company. 

Follow Us

Cancer Horoscope Today

4/12
Cancer, Entertainment, Horoscope today, daily horoscope, zodiac signs, astrology

Cancer: If romance feels stagnant, Cancer, it may be time for bold action. Staying home won’t create opportunities. Explore new ways to meet people, expand your reach, and allow fresh connections to develop. 

Follow Us

Leo Horoscope Today

5/12
Leo, Entertainment, Horoscope today, daily horoscope, zodiac signs, astrology

Leo: Work-related confusion may arise today, Leo. Instead of stressing about long-term outcomes, focus on addressing immediate challenges. Accept your current circumstances and trust that this uncertain phase will soon pass. 

Follow Us

Virgo Horoscope Today

6/12
Virgo, Entertainment, Horoscope today, daily horoscope, zodiac signs, astrology

Virgo: Tension begins to ease today, Virgo, bringing a lighter atmosphere. Invitations and social opportunities may appear, creating a lively schedule. Enjoy the balance of relaxation and productivity throughout the day.

Follow Us

Libra Horoscope Today

7/12
Libra, Entertainment, Horoscope today, daily horoscope, zodiac signs, astrology

Libra: Curiosity about technology may capture your attention today, Libra. Use free time to explore new developments and expand your knowledge. Let go of ego, as humility helps you progress toward success. 

Follow Us

Scorpio Horoscope Today

8/12
Scorpio, Entertainment, Horoscope today, daily horoscope, zodiac signs, astrology

Scorpio: Success should never distance you from humility, Scorpio. No matter how accomplished you become, remain grounded and respectful. Kindness protects your reputation, while arrogance could easily undo everything you’ve achieved. 

Follow Us

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

9/12
Sagittarius, Entertainment, Horoscope today, daily horoscope, zodiac signs, astrology

Sagittarius: Approach today with renewed enthusiasm, Sagittarius. A promising opportunity may appear, possibly through a successful phone interview. Your determination and dedication continue proving you capable of achieving meaningful career progress. 

Follow Us

Capricorn Horoscope Today

10/12
Capricorn, Entertainment, Horoscope today, daily horoscope, zodiac signs, astrology

Capricorn: Emotions could cloud judgment today, Capricorn, so think practically before making decisions. Your supportive nature spreads positivity, but when uncertain about your path, seek guidance from experienced and trustworthy people.

Follow Us

Aquarius Horoscope Today

11/12
Aquarius, Entertainment, Horoscope today, daily horoscope, zodiac signs, astrology

Aquarius: You don’t always need to appear strong, Aquarius. Sharing emotions honestly with loved ones can ease your burdens. By evening, emotional clarity may arrive, leaving you calmer and smiling again. 

 

Follow Us

Pisces Horoscope Today

12/12
Pisces, Entertainment, Horoscope today, daily horoscope, zodiac signs, astrology

Pisces: Give extra care to your relationships today, Pisces. Avoid unnecessary arguments or emotional outbursts over small matters. Harmony remains strong when both partners focus on mutual respect rather than control. 

Follow Us
EntertainmentHoroscope todaydaily horoscopezodiac signsastrology
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon9
title
Dhurandhar
Ranveer Singh creates history! ‘Dhurandhar 2’ joins world’s highest-grossing films of 2026 — enters global top 10, beats big Hollywood names including Chris Hemsworth & Zendaya, check full list
camera icon7
title
Viral news
Not India, Not US: THIS country produces the most eggs in the world
camera icon7
title
Global Oil Consumption
World's top oil-consuming nations: Not China, but THIS country consumes the most oil - Check India's rank
camera icon7
title
Floating national park
Not in US or Russia, THIS country has world's only floating national park, it is...
camera icon7
title
Samay Raina
What ‘Still Alive’ reveals about Samay Raina: 5 viral lines winning the internet, the BeerBiceps row, his net worth, and Kashmiri Pandit roots