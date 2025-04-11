Horoscope Today, April 11 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Leo, Make A Conscious Effort To Refocus On Your Own Well-Being

10 / 12

If someone is showing genuine interest in you, don’t automatically dismiss them. It’s time to acknowledge your need for companionship and open yourself up to the possibility of connection. On the work front, if you’ve been overburdened with responsibilities, relief is on its way — you’ll finally get the break you deserve. Use this time wisely, not just for rest but also for self-care. Prioritising your health, whether through exercise or mindfulness, will contribute to your overall well-being.