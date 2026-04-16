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NewsPhotosHoroscope Today, April 16, 2026, By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Capricorn, acceptance becomes important
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Horoscope Today, April 16, 2026, By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Capricorn, acceptance becomes important

Horoscope Today 11 April 2026: Learn about today’s horoscope predictions by Dr Sundeep Kochar. All zodiac signs — Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - know what the stars have in store for you today.
(Photo Courtesy: Pixabay)

Updated:Apr 16, 2026, 05:26 AM IST
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Aries

1/12
Aries

Today encourages openness, Aries. Overthinking lately may have slowed your progress. Share your concerns honestly with a trusted friend; expressing yourself freely will lighten your emotional burden.

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Taurus

2/12
Taurus

Strengthening relationships becomes important today, Taurus. Loved ones may need reassurance about your feelings. Express appreciation openly so they feel valued despite your busy routine.

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Gemini

3/12
Gemini

If you’ve felt misunderstood recently, Gemini, today invites clear communication. Speak openly about your thoughts and emotions so others understand you properly and confusion disappears.

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Cancer

4/12
Cancer

You may receive plenty of social attention today, Cancer. Friends and acquaintances will want your company. Enjoy the spotlight but pace yourself so the excitement doesn’t feel overwhelming.

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Leo

5/12
Leo

Set clear boundaries today, Leo. Someone might try convincing you to follow their plans. Stay focused on your personal goals and avoid letting outside pressure distract you.

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Virgo

6/12
Virgo

Time may feel unusually limited today, Virgo. Tasks could move faster than expected, leaving little room for delay. Careful planning will help you stay organized and productive.

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Libra

7/12
Libra

Observe quietly today, Libra. Workplace interactions may reveal people’s true intentions. Rather than reacting immediately, simply notice who earns your trust and who does not.

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Scorpio

8/12
Scorpio

Even though things are going well, you may worry unnecessarily today, Scorpio. Relax and trust the positive momentum surrounding you. Confidence will help you achieve what you desire.

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Sagittarius

9/12
Sagittarius

Work may feel uncertain right now, Sagittarius. Instead of rushing solutions, allow situations to unfold naturally. Slowing down will bring clarity and prevent unnecessary mistakes.

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Capricorn

10/12
Capricorn

Acceptance becomes important today, Capricorn. Not everyone will share your opinions, even if they care deeply about you. Respecting differences helps maintain harmony in your relationships.

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Aquarius

11/12
Aquarius

Stay active and mindful of your health today, Aquarius. Changing weather or fatigue may tempt you to rest excessively. Light exercise and movement will restore your energy.

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Pisces

12/12
Pisces

You may question your life direction today, Pisces, especially if plans haven’t unfolded perfectly. Stay patient and confident, opportunities you’ve been waiting for may soon appear.

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