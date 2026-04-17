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NewsPhotosHoroscope Today, April 17, 2026, By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Gemini, try not to overanalyse situations
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Horoscope Today, April 17, 2026, By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Gemini, try not to overanalyse situations

Horoscope Today 17 April 2026: Learn about today’s horoscope predictions by Dr Sundeep Kochar. All zodiac signs — Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - know what the stars have in store for you today.
(Photo Courtesy: Pixabay)

Updated:Apr 17, 2026, 05:26 AM IST
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Aries

1/12
Aries

Career progress shines today, Aries. A promotion or raise may be possible as your dedication gains recognition. Your high energy impresses others, bringing encouraging opportunities and positive developments in professional life.

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Taurus

2/12
Taurus

You play the role of peacemaker today, Taurus. Friends may experience disagreements, and your calm perspective helps restore harmony. Stay neutral and remind everyone how valuable their friendships truly are.

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Gemini

3/12
Gemini

Try not to overanalyse situations today, Gemini. Instead of constant thinking, allow yourself spontaneity. Acting on impulse could bring refreshing excitement and help you rediscover your adventurous side.

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Cancer

4/12
Cancer

Take things slowly today, Cancer. There’s no urgency to decide your life direction. Allow events to unfold naturally rather than forcing decisions. Everything seems to be aligning in your favor.

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Leo

5/12
Leo

Rest becomes essential today, Leo. Social commitments may have left you exhausted. Spend time alone doing something relaxing, such as reading or watching a movie, to restore peace and balance.

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Virgo

6/12
Virgo

Work responsibilities may have strained your personal life recently, Virgo. Today brings understanding from loved ones who appreciate your dedication. Their support allows you to focus calmly on your priorities.

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Libra

7/12
Libra

Physical activity benefits you today, Libra. While you excel mentally, your body may need movement to release tension. Exercise or sports could restore energy and emotional balance.

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Scorpio

8/12
Scorpio

Team activities work especially well today, Scorpio. Your communication skills shine, helping others understand your ideas clearly. Share your thoughts confidently during collaborations or group discussions.

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Sagittarius

9/12
Sagittarius

Balancing work and relaxation becomes important today, Sagittarius. While rest feels tempting, professional responsibilities still require attention. Handle pending tasks, but remember to pause and maintain healthy balance.

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Capricorn

10/12
Capricorn

Creativity flows strongly today, Capricorn. Fresh ideas inspire you after a long pause. Share these thoughts confidently with colleagues, as your imagination may bring valuable recognition.

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Aquarius

11/12
Aquarius

Romantic energy surrounds you today, Aquarius. Take initiative rather than waiting for someone else to act. A thoughtful gesture or creative expression of affection may strengthen your connection.

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Pisces

12/12
Pisces

Stress may feel overwhelming today, Pisces. Instead of carrying everything alone, communicate openly and delegate tasks. Support from others helps you complete responsibilities without unnecessary pressure.

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