Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2887037https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/horoscope-today-april-17-by-astrologer-sundeep-kochar-cancer-you-will-mostly-spend-your-money-for-family-issues-2887037
NewsPhotosHoroscope Today, April 17 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Cancer, You Will Mostly Spend Your Money For Family Issues
photoDetails

Horoscope Today, April 17 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Cancer, You Will Mostly Spend Your Money For Family Issues

Daily horoscope predictions: Check out the astrology forecast for all 12 zodiac signs by ace astrologer Dr Sundeep Kochar. As you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct features. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell. The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.
 

Updated:Apr 17, 2025, 05:26 AM IST
Follow Us

Aries

1/12
Aries

A piece of advice for you today: don’t take everything on the top of your head. Instead, let others handle it. You might face some difficulties when it comes to investments, so make sure you pay attention to that. Kids’ education will be a focal point for you today and some changes will be made. 

 

Follow Us

Taurus

2/12
Taurus

Tasks might be left incomplete today due to your laziness. Your boss will notice this, and work might seem a little strained today. However, domestic relationships with your children are bound to improve by the end of the day. You will also find yourself coming across some money that had been stuck previously. 

 

Follow Us

Gemini

3/12
Gemini

Your colleagues will need your help the most today. You will be helping them in finishing up postponed projects. Your social network will be boosted and you will find yourself battling between which social gathering to attend. Singles are likely to find someone that catches their eye at one of these social gatherings. Relationships between couples are going to strengthen. 

 

Follow Us

Cancer

4/12
Cancer

You will mostly spend your money for family issues, like doctor’s appointments and medical tests. Parent’s health is in harm today. Think twice before acting. You will be free from career decisions today at work. Your boss will give you a day off without any repercussions. 

 

Follow Us

Leo

5/12
Leo

A positive atmosphere will surround you today. Good news is going to come your way from your siblings. Some internal politics might take place at the office and you will have to solve them. Students will have a strong focus in their studies today.

 

Follow Us

Virgo

6/12
Virgo

You might feel dull and sick today. If you want to make a decision, it’s best to think twice before putting your hands down. Don’t invest in anything big like property or cars. If you want to spend, buy a new laptop or a phone. It is advised to avoid all travel today. 

 

Follow Us

Libra

7/12
Libra

Today will be very important in terms of gains and positions. Your investments will give you back profits. Your bosses might offer you a promotion and a salary hike. Relationship problems with your partner will be solved today. Your parent’s health will be in top condition. There’s nothing to worry about. 

 

Follow Us

Scorpio

8/12
Scorpio

Your performance will be very good at the office today. At home you will find yourself arguing with your children over petty issues. Singles are advised to go out of their way and talk to someone that they like. Job seekers will finally find a suitable choice of career for themselves. 

 

Follow Us

Sagittarius

9/12
Sagittarius

Your destiny is going to be with you today. Anything you desire will come to you. You may plan a visit to your parents in a different city/area. Issues with your partner will be resolved. For students, today is a good day to apply to top level colleges and schools. Focus on meditating. 

 

Follow Us

Capricorn

10/12
Capricorn

You may have some small health related issues today, but it’s nothing to worry about. Work will be very strenuous and you will find yourself seeking help from colleagues. Singles, someone is looking for your attention. Couples are advised to spend some time alone with each other to communicate better. 

 

Follow Us

Aquarius

11/12
Aquarius

Siblings might need your help with monetary issues today. Gains are coming your way in terms of investments. It’s a good day to indulge in a new hobby, perhaps learn how to cook a new dish? Domestic life will be settled. 

 

Follow Us

Pisces

12/12
Pisces

You are likely to lend money to a colleague for investment purposes. Any issues with family will be resolved. Focus on your personal health and self care. Try to get a few minutes of meditation in today’s routine. 

 

Follow Us
EntertainmentHoroscope todaydaily horoscopevirgo horoscopetaurus horoscopeScorpio HoroscopeSagittarius HoroscopePisces HoroscopeLibra Horoscopeleo horoscopegemini horoscopeCapricorn HoroscopeCancer Horoscopearies horoscopeAquarius Horoscope
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
Jaya Kishori Networth
Meet The Spiritual Speaker Who Once Wanted To Be A Dancer, Now Charges 9 Lakhs Per Show — Check Her Net Worth
camera icon7
title
IPL 2025 Player of the Match
7 players Who Won POTM After Years In IPL 2025: Yuzvendra Chahal Joins MS Dhoni- Check In Pics
camera icon7
title
success story
Meet China’s ‘Dairy Godfather’ Who Was Sold For Rs 600 As Baby and Worked As Bottle Washer To Build Rs... Crore Empire; He Is...
camera icon8
title
ancient civilizations
India Is Ancient, But Not The Oldest – Discover 7 Oldest Civilizations; India Ranks...
camera icon7
title
Sunil Narine
7 Bowlers With The Most IPL Wickets Against One Team: Narine Tops PBKS, Chahal Shines vs KKR - Check Full List
NEWS ON ONE CLICK