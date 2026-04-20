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NewsPhotosHoroscope today, April 20, 2026, by Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Leo, travel plans may not go smoothly
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Horoscope today, April 20, 2026, by Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Leo, travel plans may not go smoothly

Horoscope Today, April 20, 2026: Learn about today’s horoscope predictions by Dr Sundeep Kochar. All zodiac signs, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces, know what the stars have in store for you today.

Updated:Apr 20, 2026, 04:48 PM IST
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Aries Horoscope Today

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Aries Horoscope Today

Aries: You may feel tempted to stay home today, Aries, but responsibilities require your attention. Avoid laziness and complete important tasks. Join colleagues and remain productive, relaxation can come later. 

 

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Taurus Horoscope Today

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Taurus Horoscope Today

Taurus: Unexpected changes may disrupt your routine today, Taurus. Adapt gracefully and treat them as opportunities for growth. Stay focused on relationships and goals, trusting your resilience to guide you forward. 

 

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Gemini Horoscope Today

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Gemini Horoscope Today

Gemini: Unusual opportunities may appear today, Gemini. Instead of hesitating, evaluate them logically and stay open to new experiences. Exploring unfamiliar paths could bring exciting possibilities. 

 

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Cancer Horoscope Today

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Cancer Horoscope Today

Cancer: Quick thinking helps you overcome challenges today, Cancer. Your charm and confidence impress others and support your success. Trust your abilities—things are likely to work out smoothly. 

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Leo Horoscope Today

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Leo Horoscope Today

Leo: Travel plans may not go smoothly today, Leo, so consider postponing them if possible. Instead, revisit an old hobby or activity you once enjoyed to refresh your mood. 

 

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Virgo Horoscope Today

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Virgo Horoscope Today

Virgo: Enjoy meaningful moments with good company today, Virgo. Focus on gratitude rather than worries. A short drive or relaxing outing may help clear your mind. 

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Libra Horoscope Today

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Libra Horoscope Today

Libra: Your appreciation for others shines today, Libra. While kindness strengthens relationships, be careful not to create false expectations. Avoid reconnecting romantically with someone from your past. 

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Scorpio Horoscope Today

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Scorpio Horoscope Today

Scorpio: New opportunities may arise from your energetic mindset today, Scorpio. However, avoid rushing into important decisions. Enjoy the day and leave major choices for later.

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Sagittarius Horoscope Today

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Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Sagittarius: Trust your instincts today, Sagittarius. Stand firm in your beliefs and speak up if something feels wrong. Don’t allow others to take advantage of your kindness. 

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Capricorn Horoscope Today

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Capricorn Horoscope Today

Capricorn: A task may feel more difficult than expected today, Capricorn. Stay calm and trust your problem-solving abilities. With patience, you’ll overcome challenges faster than anticipated. 

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Aquarius Horoscope Today

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Aquarius Horoscope Today

Aquarius: Rest and recovery should be your focus today, Aquarius. Recent exertion may have drained your energy. Prioritize sleep, nutritious food, and gentle self-care to regain balance.

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Pisces Horoscope Today

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Pisces Horoscope Today

Pisces: Opportunities may come through someone’s assistance today, Pisces. Embrace helpful offers and remain productive. Use your free time wisely to build new connections and progress toward success. 

 

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