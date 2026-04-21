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NewsPhotosHoroscope today, April 21, 2026, by Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Virgo, friends may seek your guidance
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Horoscope today, April 21, 2026, by Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Virgo, friends may seek your guidance

Horoscope Today, April 21, 2026: Learn about today’s horoscope predictions by Dr Sundeep Kochar. All zodiac signs, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces, know what the stars have in store for you today.

Updated:Apr 21, 2026, 05:26 AM IST
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Aries Horoscope Today

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Aries Horoscope Today

Aries: Inspiration energizes you today, Aries, helping you finish tasks you’ve postponed. Your enthusiasm motivates others too. Expect a productive yet tiring day filled with accomplishment. 

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Taurus Horoscope Today

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Taurus Horoscope Today

Taurus: Repairing your relationship with your partner becomes important today, Taurus. Spend meaningful time together and show appreciation. Let go of ego to strengthen your bond. 

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Gemini Horoscope Today

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Gemini Horoscope Today

Gemini: Your mind feels focused and determined today, Gemini. Use this clarity to commit to plans you’ve been considering. Progress becomes possible when you dedicate yourself fully. 

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Cancer Horoscope Today

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Cancer Horoscope Today

Cancer: Maintaining positivity today attracts new friendships and experiences, Cancer. Communication flows easily, opening doors to meaningful connections and memorable moments. 

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Leo Horoscope Today

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Leo Horoscope Today

Leo: Dreams you’ve been working toward may begin manifesting today, Leo. Your dedication finally shows results, bringing fulfillment and encouraging news about future opportunities. 

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Virgo Horoscope Today

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Virgo Horoscope Today

Virgo: Friends may seek your guidance today, Virgo. Offer honest advice confidently, as your thoughtful perspective holds great value to those around you. 

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Libra Horoscope Today

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Libra Horoscope Today

Libra: Joy and enthusiasm fill your day, Libra. Notice and appreciate the positive details around you. Gratitude helps strengthen new connections and brightens your experiences. 

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Scorpio Horoscope Today

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Scorpio Horoscope Today

Scorpio: Use your energy efficiently today, Scorpio. Complete tasks early so you can spend the later part of the day relaxing and caring for yourself. 

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Sagittarius Horoscope Today

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Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Sagittarius: It’s time to rebuild your strength today, Sagittarius. Let go of past pain and focus on personal healing. Your journey requires attention to yourself, not surrounding negativity.

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Capricorn Horoscope Today

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Capricorn Horoscope Today

Capricorn: Your affectionate nature attracts attention today, Capricorn. While sharing kindness, remain mindful of who deserves your trust. Choose carefully where you invest your emotional energy. 

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Aquarius Horoscope Today

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Aquarius Horoscope Today

Aquarius: You may need to choose sides today, Aquarius. Approach the situation diplomatically and explain your perspective clearly to preserve important relationships. 

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Pisces Horoscope Today

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Pisces Horoscope Today

Pisces: Avoid forcing your opinions on others today, Pisces. Allow people to make their own choices while you continue focusing on your personal ambitions and long-term goals. 

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