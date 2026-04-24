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NewsPhotosHoroscope today, April 24, 2026, by Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Libra, luck supports your financial decisions
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Horoscope today, April 24, 2026, by Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Libra, luck supports your financial decisions

Horoscope Today, April 24, 2026: Learn about today’s horoscope predictions by Dr Sundeep Kochar. All zodiac signs, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces, know what the stars have in store for you today.

Updated:Apr 24, 2026, 05:26 AM IST
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Aries Horoscope Today

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Aries Horoscope Today

Aries: You may feel certain about your emotions today, Aries, yet hesitant to express them. Sharing your feelings could bring positive responses, so speak honestly and confidently. 

 

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Taurus Horoscope Today

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Taurus Horoscope Today

Taurus: Responsibilities increase today, Taurus, but don’t doubt your ability to handle them. Your skills and determination will help you manage tasks efficiently and earn recognition. 

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Gemini Horoscope Today

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Gemini Horoscope Today

Gemini: Spending time outdoors may bring clarity today, Gemini. Fresh air and nature can help you think more clearly and overcome worries that have been troubling you. 

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Cancer Horoscope Today

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Cancer Horoscope Today

Cancer: Positive news may brighten your day, Cancer. This uplifting development encourages you to reconnect with people you haven’t spoken to in a while. 

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Leo Horoscope Today

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Leo Horoscope Today

Leo: Things flow smoothly today, Leo. Your leadership ensures that tasks progress effortlessly as others support your plans and follow your guidance. 

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Virgo Horoscope Today

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Virgo Horoscope Today

Virgo: Be cautious with spending today, Virgo. Even if finances seem stable, avoid major purchases and focus only on essential expenses. 

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Libra Horoscope Today

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Libra Horoscope Today

Libra: Luck supports your financial decisions today, Libra. If you’ve been considering a major purchase or signing an agreement, this could be a favorable moment. 

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Scorpio Horoscope Today

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Scorpio Horoscope Today

Scorpio: Someone may challenge your authority today, Scorpio. Stand firm and defend your position confidently, knowing you earned your role through ability and dedication.

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Sagittarius Horoscope Today

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Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Sagittarius: Conversations and social interactions fill your day, Sagittarius. Meeting new people may lead to connections that become important in your future. 

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Capricorn Horoscope Today

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Capricorn Horoscope Today

Capricorn: Your social life improves today, Capricorn. Old friends may reach out again, though you should remain aware of who genuinely values your friendship. 

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Aquarius Horoscope Today

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Aquarius Horoscope Today

Aquarius: You may feel uncertain about decisions today, Aquarius. Instead of worrying about the future, focus on one step at a time and allow events to unfold naturally. 

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Pisces Horoscope Today

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Pisces Horoscope Today

Pisces: Loved ones may seek your attention today, Pisces. Spend meaningful time with them and appreciate a romantic gesture that may surprise you. 

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