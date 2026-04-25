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NewsPhotosHoroscope today, April 25, 2026, by Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Gemini, step outside your comfort zone
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Horoscope today, April 25, 2026, by Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Gemini, step outside your comfort zone

Horoscope Today, April 25, 2026: Learn about today’s horoscope predictions by Dr Sundeep Kochar. All zodiac signs, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces, know what the stars have in store for you today.

Updated:Apr 25, 2026, 04:50 PM IST
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Aries

1/12
Aries

Aries: Conflicts may arise today, Aries, as others challenge your ideas. Stay focused on your goals and avoid being distracted by opposition. 

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Taurus

2/12
Taurus

Taurus: Unexpected challenges may appear today, Taurus. Rather than worrying, pause, reflect, and calm your mind before deciding your next step. 

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Gemini

3/12
Gemini

Gemini: Your adaptability will be tested today, Gemini. Tasks outside your comfort zone may arise, but accepting these challenges can lead to growth and new opportunities. 

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Cancer

4/12
Cancer

Cancer: Pay close attention to details today, Cancer. Overlooking small matters could create obstacles, so carefully review both personal and professional responsibilities. 

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Leo

5/12
Leo

Leo: Others may feel tense today, Leo, yet understanding their emotions might be difficult. Focus on your own plans rather than analyzing their behavior. 

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Virgo

6/12
Virgo

Virgo: Respect others’ boundaries today, Virgo. While your affection is genuine, remember some people need personal space and independence. 

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Libra

7/12
Libra

Libra: Strong emotions may arise today, Libra. Instead of venting frustration toward others, release tension through physical activities like sports or dancing.

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Scorpio

8/12
Scorpio

Scorpio: Nostalgia may inspire you today, Scorpio. Reconnect with old friends or organize a gathering to revive cherished relationships.

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Sagittarius

9/12
Sagittarius

Sagittarius: Meeting new people may not appeal to you today, Sagittarius. Politely decline invitations and allow yourself space without frustration or irritation. 

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Capricorn

10/12
Capricorn

Capricorn: Low energy may affect you today, Capricorn. Instead of pushing through exhaustion, allow yourself time to rest and recover.

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Aquarius

11/12
Aquarius

Aquarius: Assertiveness helps you succeed today, Aquarius. Trust your ideas and pursue them confidently, even if it requires trying new approaches. 

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Pisces

12/12
Pisces

Pisces: Confidence strengthens your perspective today, Pisces. If you’ve felt lost recently, clarity returns as you realize the answers you sought were always within reach.

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