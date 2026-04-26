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NewsPhotosHoroscope today, April 26, 2026, by Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Aries, embrace adventure and enjoy every moment
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Horoscope today, April 26, 2026, by Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Aries, embrace adventure and enjoy every moment

Horoscope Today, April 26, 2026: Learn about today’s horoscope predictions by Dr Sundeep Kochar. All zodiac signs, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces, know what the stars have in store for you today.

 

Updated:Apr 26, 2026, 05:26 AM IST
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Aries Horoscope Today

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Aries Horoscope Today

Aries: Excitement enters your life today, Aries. A new opportunity may challenge you but also bring thrilling experiences. Embrace the adventure and enjoy every moment of the adrenaline it brings. 

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Taurus Horoscope Today

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Taurus Horoscope Today

Taurus: New income ideas may appear today, Taurus. Avoid rushing into decisions about them. Carefully evaluate each option and consult someone trustworthy before choosing the path that benefits you long-term. 

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Gemini Horoscope Today

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Gemini Horoscope Today

Gemini: Positive news may arrive at work today, Gemini, possibly involving advancement or new opportunities. Even if it differs from your expectations, stay open. The evening promises a pleasant romantic moment. 

 

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Cancer Horoscope Today

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Cancer Horoscope Today

Cancer: Frustration may surface today, Cancer, both at work and home. Meditation or quiet reflection can help calm your emotions. A loved one’s surprise later may lift your mood significantly. 

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Leo Horoscope Today

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Leo Horoscope Today

Leo: Prioritize your health today, Leo. Staying indoors and resting could help you recover from recent exhaustion. Spend time relaxing with loved ones and allow your body the rejuvenation it needs. 

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Virgo Horoscope Today

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Virgo Horoscope Today

Virgo: You may feel slightly controlled by others today, Virgo. Instead of resisting, remain open to their ideas. Respond thoughtfully and respectfully so everyone feels valued. 

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Libra Horoscope Today

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Libra Horoscope Today

Libra: Someone from your past may reach out today, Libra. Even if you feel hesitant, offering a listening ear could mean a lot to them. Professionally, new opportunities may also arise. 

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Scorpio Horoscope Today

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Scorpio Horoscope Today

Scorpio: Tasks left unfinished earlier will finally be completed today, Scorpio. Productivity and success flow easily, leaving you feeling accomplished and satisfied with your progress. 

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Sagittarius Horoscope Today

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Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Sagittarius: Friendships may need attention today, Sagittarius. Work responsibilities may have distanced you from others. Reconnect with those who supported you during difficult times and strengthen those bonds. 

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Capricorn Horoscope Today

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Capricorn Horoscope Today

Capricorn: Respect and admiration surround you today, Capricorn. Trust your instincts when making decisions, as your judgment will likely benefit both you and those around you. 

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Aquarius Horoscope Today

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Aquarius Horoscope Today

Aquarius: The first half of the day may feel busy and demanding at work, Aquarius. Fortunately, the second half brings free time to relax or connect with someone special. 

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Pisces Horoscope Today

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Pisces Horoscope Today

Pisces: Teamwork becomes important today, Pisces. Both personal and professional situations require collaboration. Use this opportunity to demonstrate leadership and communicate your ideas clearly. 

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