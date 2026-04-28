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NewsPhotosHoroscope today, April 28, 2026, by Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Aquarius, choose your words carefully
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Horoscope today, April 28, 2026, by Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Aquarius, choose your words carefully

Horoscope Today, April 28, 2026: Learn about today’s horoscope predictions by Dr Sundeep Kochar. All zodiac signs, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces, know what the stars have in store for you today.

Updated:Apr 28, 2026, 05:26 AM IST
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Aries

1/12
Aries

You may feel eager to please others today, Aries. Use this energy productively at work to pursue advancement. Enjoy a small indulgence in your routine, but maintain balance with exercise and responsible spending.

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Taurus

2/12
Taurus

Motivation flows strongly today, Taurus. Focus on strengthening relationships with colleagues and family. Building these connections improves both workplace success and emotional well-being.

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Gemini

3/12
Gemini

Express your authentic personality today, Gemini. Don’t worry about others’ judgments or expectations. Confidence in your uniqueness will help you attract supportive people.

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Cancer

4/12
Cancer

Your energy feels powerful today, Cancer. Many aspects of life may align smoothly, giving you a sense of control and opportunity. Stay focused and act confidently toward your goals.

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Leo

5/12
Leo

Despite moments of pessimism, things are unfolding positively today, Leo. Respect at work increases, finances remain stable, and your love life begins improving.

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Virgo

6/12
Virgo

Today encourages experimentation, Virgo. Trying something unfamiliar may reveal hidden talents or interests. Embrace curiosity and discover more about yourself through new experiences.

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Libra

7/12
Libra

Memories and nostalgia may occupy your thoughts today, Libra. Reconnecting with old friends or revisiting past opportunities could bring rewarding outcomes. 

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Scorpio

8/12
Scorpio

Flexibility becomes essential today, Scorpio. Be open to others’ ideas and perspectives rather than insisting on your own way. Cooperation strengthens relationships.

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Sagittarius

9/12
Sagittarius

Self-confidence may need attention today, Sagittarius. Meditation and reflection can help you reconnect with inner strength and feel more comfortable around others. 

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Capricorn

10/12
Capricorn

Progress may feel slower than expected today, Capricorn. Rather than feeling discouraged, remain patient and trust that your persistence will eventually bring results. 

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Aquarius

11/12
Aquarius

Your temper may feel stronger today, Aquarius. Choose your words carefully and avoid unnecessary conflicts by stepping back from demanding situations. 

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Pisces

12/12
Pisces

Health deserves your focus today, Pisces. Prioritise nutritious meals, exercise, and rest while financial improvements gradually begin appearing later in the day.

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