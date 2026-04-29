Horoscope today, April 29, 2026, by Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Libra, Let go of negativity
Horoscope Today, April 29, 2026: Learn about today’s horoscope predictions by Dr Sundeep Kochar. All zodiac signs, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces, know what the stars have in store for you today.
Aries
Confidence strengthens your leadership today, Aries. Take initiative at work and demonstrate your abilities. Expanding your knowledge through learning or training may also benefit your future growth.
Taurus
Financial prospects appear positive today, Taurus. Creativity helps solve professional challenges, while romance may brighten your personal life with meaningful moments.
Gemini
Responsibilities increase at work today, Gemini. Your ability to manage tasks earns trust from colleagues. Afterward, enjoy connecting with friends and balancing work with social time.
Cancer
Good fortune touches many areas of your life today, Cancer. Warm relationships, career progress, and unexpected positive news create an uplifting atmosphere.
Leo
Your leadership abilities stand out today, Leo. Take initiative professionally and communicate openly with your partner. Treat yourself to something special you’ve long desired.
Virgo
Fatigue may slow you down today, Virgo, yet responsibilities remain important. Nourishing foods and self-care will help you maintain productivity and balance.
Libra
A new perspective encourages personal growth today, Libra. Let go of negativity and embrace optimism as you explore opportunities previously avoided.
Scorpio
Romantic gestures may surprise you today, Scorpio. Maintain focus on work while managing finances wisely. Meditation could help you stay centered.
Sagittarius
Professional recognition may arrive today, Sagittarius. Your dedication earns appreciation from superiors, encouraging progress in your career.
Capricorn
New insights may reshape your view of relationships today, Capricorn. Stay curious and open to learning while taking time to relax and release stress.
Aquarius
Confidence radiates strongly today, Aquarius. Your charisma attracts opportunities and allows you to pursue your goals enthusiastically.
Pisces
Today encourages thoughtful planning for your future, Pisces. Writing down goals helps clarify ambitions, while recognition at work boosts your confidence.
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