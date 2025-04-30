Horoscope Today, April 30 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Virgo, Romance Is In The Air Today!

1 / 12

Today is likely to work in your favour, bringing positive outcomes in multiple areas of your life. You might find yourself taking on a new project later in the day, which could set the stage for future success. Your health appears to be in excellent condition, giving you the energy to take on new challenges. Additionally, the good deeds you have done in the past will finally yield rewarding results. However, stay vigilant—some people around you may not have the best intentions, so be cautious of whom you trust.