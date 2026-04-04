Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3033436https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/horoscope-today-april-4-2026-by-astrologer-sundeep-kochar-gemini-avoid-unnecessary-expenses-3033436
NewsPhotosHoroscope Today, April 4, 2026, By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Gemini, avoid unnecessary expenses
photoDetails

Horoscope Today, April 4, 2026, By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Gemini, avoid unnecessary expenses

Horoscope Today 4 April 2026: Learn about today’s horoscope predictions by Dr Sundeep Kochar. All zodiac signs — Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - know what the stars have in store for you today.

 

Updated:Apr 04, 2026, 05:26 AM IST
Follow Us

Aries

1/12
Aries

Partnerships may feel frustrating today, Aries, especially if someone seems to take advantage of your goodwill. Reflect on boundaries. Spending meaningful time with your partner tonight restores connection and reminds you what matters. 

Follow Us

Taurus

2/12
Taurus

Your health remains stable today, Taurus, though travel may feel exhausting. Long-term financial opportunities appear through thoughtful investments. Keep emotions balanced, as anger could cloud judgment. Fortunately, your romantic life brings warmth and joy.

Follow Us

Gemini

3/12
Gemini

Stress from responsibilities at work and home may trigger irritability today, Gemini. Careful financial planning is necessary to avoid shortages. Remain patient in conversations, as impulsive reactions could create tension within your relationship. 

Follow Us

Cancer

4/12
Cancer

Pride in your child’s accomplishments brings happiness today, Cancer. Focus on strengthening financial security through mindful saving. Communicating feelings may feel difficult, but admitting mistakes and offering sincere apologies can improve relationships.

Follow Us

Leo

5/12
Leo

Someone looks up to you as a role model today, Leo, so act with integrity and kindness. Positive work changes may occur, though unresolved matters could still spark tension with your spouse. 

Follow Us

Virgo

6/12
Virgo

Managing emotions carefully helps prevent feelings of isolation today, Virgo. Romantic moments may brighten your mood. Though motivation might feel slow initially, productivity increases, and your partner makes thoughtful efforts to support you.

Follow Us

Libra

7/12
Libra

Your health appears stable today, Libra, but avoid property investments for now to prevent complications. Joyful news or celebrations related to a new addition in the family may bring warmth and happiness.

Follow Us

Scorpio

8/12
Scorpio

A relaxing trip or outing may help you unwind today, Scorpio. Be mindful of impulsive spending, however. Cooperation within the home creates harmony, while romantic thoughts and feelings occupy your mind.

Follow Us

Sagittarius

9/12
Sagittarius

Financial stability begins with conscious saving today, Sagittarius. Offering guidance to others brings personal satisfaction. Romance may feel exciting yet temporary, while work continues smoothly even if you choose to rest.

Follow Us

Capricorn

10/12
Capricorn

Family members may request financial support today, Capricorn, which could feel burdensome briefly. Difficult moments carry valuable lessons. Love brings joy, and maintaining a positive outlook helps you navigate the day.

Follow Us

Aquarius

11/12
Aquarius

Approach today with a lighthearted attitude, Aquarius. Seek reliable advice before making investment decisions. Honest emotional communication strengthens relationships, though romantic encounters may feel exciting but short-lived.

Follow Us

Pisces

12/12
Pisces

Encouraging professional news may reach those working in banking today, Pisces. Promotions could be possible. Quiet moments encourage reflection, though financial complications might arise due to your partner’s decisions.

Follow Us
EntertainmentHoroscope todaydaily horoscopezodiac signsastrology
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
Sameer Rizvi
Players to win hat-trick of POTM awards in IPL history: Sameer Rizvi, Virat Kohli, Virender Sehwag and...; check full list
camera icon7
title
Intercontinental ballistic missile
From Russia’s RS-28 Sarmat to North Korea’s Hwasong-17: World's top 7 longest-range missiles
camera icon8
title
Unusual professions
More than just a job: A look at India's most eccentric professions
camera icon8
title
Ramayana
Ramayana Cast’s Net Worth REVEALED: From Ranbir Kapoor’s Rs 400 cr empire to Yash’s humble beginnings - See who tops earnings Chart!
camera icon8
title
Ramayana
Ramayana Teaser: From giving up Non-Veg & smoking to training in archery — Lifestyle changes Ranbir Kapoor made to play Lord Rama