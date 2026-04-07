Horoscope Today, April 7, 2026, By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Sagittarius, let intuition guide your day
Horoscope Today 29 March 2026: Learn about today’s horoscope predictions by Dr Sundeep Kochar. All zodiac signs — Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - know what the stars have in store for you today.
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Aries
Your instincts feel strong today, Aries, but relying solely on intuition may not be wise. Verify important matters, especially involving finances, travel, or partnerships, to avoid small mistakes turning into larger issues.
Taurus
Take time to reflect on your current challenges today, Taurus. Setting emotions aside temporarily helps you see situations more clearly. Honest conversations about your true desires may reveal insights you previously overlooked.
Gemini
Strong emotional energy surrounds you today, Gemini. Reactions may feel exaggerated or playful, and someone might behave dramatically — including you. Express your feelings freely, but avoid taking temporary frustrations too seriously.
Cancer
Memories of past experiences may surface today, Cancer, bringing both joy and sadness. Rather than dwelling on regret, recognize the lessons these moments offered and continue moving forward with wisdom.
Leo
Your warmth can soften tense conversations today, Leo. Light humor or a thoughtful change of topic may transform someone’s mood. Use your natural charm to remind others that situations are rarely as bleak as they seem.
Virgo
Supportive friends surround you today, Virgo. If you’ve been considering a change, this is a good moment to try something new. Even small adjustments can refresh your routine and spark renewed excitement.
Libra
Today highlights the beauty of cooperation, Libra. True harmony comes from blending different voices rather than forcing identical opinions. Embracing diverse perspectives may help create something meaningful within your group.
Scorpio
Shift your attention toward your own life today, Scorpio. While you often help others solve their problems, your personal concerns deserve focus too. Quiet reflection may reveal important patterns and solutions.
Sagittarius
Let intuition guide your day today, Sagittarius. Rather than following strict schedules, allow your mood to shape your activities. Flexibility may lead to spontaneous and enjoyable experiences.
Capricorn
Despite positive energy around you today, Capricorn, you might feel unusually sensitive. Consider whether you’ve been taking comments too personally. Strengthening emotional resilience will help you remain focused on your priorities.
Aquarius
Perfection isn’t necessary today, Aquarius. Relax your expectations and focus on the bigger picture rather than obsessing over tiny details. A broader perspective may actually help you complete tasks more effectively.
Pisces
Your natural charm shines today, Pisces. Consider organising a casual gathering or social moment with friends. Bringing people together can create warm connections and strengthen relationships within your circle.
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