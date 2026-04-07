Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3034202https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/horoscope-today-april-7-2026-by-astrologer-sundeep-kochar-sagittarius-let-intuition-guide-your-day-3034202
NewsPhotosHoroscope Today, April 7, 2026, By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Sagittarius, let intuition guide your day
photoDetails

Horoscope Today, April 7, 2026, By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Sagittarius, let intuition guide your day

Horoscope Today 29 March 2026: Learn about today’s horoscope predictions by Dr Sundeep Kochar. All zodiac signs — Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - know what the stars have in store for you today.
(Photo Courtesy: Pixabay)

Updated:Apr 07, 2026, 05:26 AM IST
Follow Us

Aries

1/12
Aries

Your instincts feel strong today, Aries, but relying solely on intuition may not be wise. Verify important matters, especially involving finances, travel, or partnerships, to avoid small mistakes turning into larger issues.

Follow Us

Taurus

2/12
Taurus

Take time to reflect on your current challenges today, Taurus. Setting emotions aside temporarily helps you see situations more clearly. Honest conversations about your true desires may reveal insights you previously overlooked.

Follow Us

Gemini

3/12
Gemini

Strong emotional energy surrounds you today, Gemini. Reactions may feel exaggerated or playful, and someone might behave dramatically — including you. Express your feelings freely, but avoid taking temporary frustrations too seriously.

Follow Us

Cancer

4/12
Cancer

Memories of past experiences may surface today, Cancer, bringing both joy and sadness. Rather than dwelling on regret, recognize the lessons these moments offered and continue moving forward with wisdom.

Follow Us

Leo

5/12
Leo

Your warmth can soften tense conversations today, Leo. Light humor or a thoughtful change of topic may transform someone’s mood. Use your natural charm to remind others that situations are rarely as bleak as they seem.

Follow Us

Virgo

6/12
Virgo

Supportive friends surround you today, Virgo. If you’ve been considering a change, this is a good moment to try something new. Even small adjustments can refresh your routine and spark renewed excitement.

Follow Us

Libra

7/12
Libra

Today highlights the beauty of cooperation, Libra. True harmony comes from blending different voices rather than forcing identical opinions. Embracing diverse perspectives may help create something meaningful within your group.

Follow Us

Scorpio

8/12
Scorpio

Shift your attention toward your own life today, Scorpio. While you often help others solve their problems, your personal concerns deserve focus too. Quiet reflection may reveal important patterns and solutions.

Follow Us

Sagittarius

9/12
Sagittarius

Let intuition guide your day today, Sagittarius. Rather than following strict schedules, allow your mood to shape your activities. Flexibility may lead to spontaneous and enjoyable experiences.

Follow Us

Capricorn

10/12
Capricorn

Despite positive energy around you today, Capricorn, you might feel unusually sensitive. Consider whether you’ve been taking comments too personally. Strengthening emotional resilience will help you remain focused on your priorities.

Follow Us

Aquarius

11/12
Aquarius

Perfection isn’t necessary today, Aquarius. Relax your expectations and focus on the bigger picture rather than obsessing over tiny details. A broader perspective may actually help you complete tasks more effectively.

Follow Us

Pisces

12/12
Pisces

Your natural charm shines today, Pisces. Consider organising a casual gathering or social moment with friends. Bringing people together can create warm connections and strengthen relationships within your circle.

Follow Us
EntertainmentHoroscope todaydaily horoscopezodiac signsastrology
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
Indian Navy
Ranked: The 7 most powerful navies in the world
camera icon7
title
Exotic Ice Cream Flavors
From Mango Madness to Lemon Sorbet: 7 refreshing ice cream flavours you can make at home this summer
camera icon11
title
IPL 2026 points table
IPL 2026 updated points table after RCB vs CSK: RCB surge to top as CSK slump deepens after latest clash
camera icon8
title
most polluted countries 2025
Top 10 most polluted countries in the world 2025-26: Where does India rank?
camera icon11
title
IPL 2026
Kuldeep Yadav’s unseen wedding photos with Vanshika Chadha break the internet, fans can’t believe this moment