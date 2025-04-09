Horoscope Today, April 9 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Capricorn, Clear And Effective Communication Will Be Crucial For You

1 / 12

Today, you may find yourself feeling more compassionate and understanding toward those you work with, whether they are colleagues, clients, or employees. Your natural intuition is heightened, allowing you to sense the needs of those around you without them having to say a word. Use this ability to offer support where it’s needed, whether that means lending a listening ear, offering advice, or simply being a reassuring presence. Your kindness and empathy will not go unnoticed and could strengthen your professional relationships in unexpected ways.