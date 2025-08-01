Advertisement
NewsPhotosHoroscope Today, August 1 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Libra, You’ll Shine At Work
Horoscope Today, August 1 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Libra, You’ll Shine At Work

Daily Horoscope Predictions: Check out the astrology forecast for all 12 zodiac signs by ace astrologer Dr Sundeep Kochar. As you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs, and each has its distinct features. Be it Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, or Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell. The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.
(Photo Courtesy: Pixabay)
 

Updated:Aug 01, 2025, 05:26 AM IST
Aries

1/12
Aries

You’re starting the month confidently, with supportive colleagues and smooth workflow. Your energy is vibrant, and family time at day’s end will leave your heart full and your mind peaceful.

Taurus

2/12
Taurus

Inner strength guides you today. Past efforts bring small rewards. Work feels uplifting with cheerful surroundings. Emotional connections deepen, especially with your partner. You're grounded, present, and aligned with joy.

Gemini

3/12
Gemini

The moon blesses you today. Praise from your boss boosts morale. Business-minded Geminis reflect on past success. A friend’s admiration might spark new feelings; enjoy the warmth and charm around you.

Cancer

4/12
Cancer

Today feels peaceful and fulfilling. Spiritual thoughts or religious visits may inspire you. If education’s on your mind, now is the time. Love heals, and misunderstandings gently melt away.

Leo

5/12
Leo

Work may drain your energy, but home recharges you completely. Health issues within family ease. Solitude and meditation offer clarity, bringing balance, inner strength, and renewed emotional energy.

Virgo

6/12
Virgo

Positive energy surrounds you, bringing balance to life’s different areas. Work becomes enjoyable with great teamwork. At home, emotional bonds strengthen, reminding you of the joy found in simple connection.

Libra

7/12
Libra

You’ll shine at work today, earning well-deserved recognition. Singles reconnect with someone from the past, think carefully before diving in. Your charm, clarity, and confidence help you navigate both love and work.

Scorpio

8/12
Scorpio

Today centers around family, especially your children’s achievements. You’ll feel curious, ready to try something bold. Let work pause, focus on personal joy, comfort, and nurturing what truly matters most.

Sagittarius

9/12
Sagittarius

New responsibilities arise, but your natural grace handles everything with ease. Time management is key. Wrap up work early and spend quality time with loved ones—you’ll feel balanced and appreciated.

Capricorn

10/12
Capricorn

Networking brings exciting professional opportunities today. A new face might stir your heart. Keep an open mind, you’re in sync with possibility. The letter J might carry unexpected luck or meaning.

Aquarius

11/12
Aquarius

Family relationships improve beautifully today. Old tensions dissolve. Financial gains feel timely. Moments of solitude through journaling or quiet reflection will ground you, opening space for personal healing and growth.

Pisces

12/12
Pisces

Career progress is blessed today; you’ll notice real momentum. Communication with your partner becomes honest and warm. Thinking of relocating? Begin planning. A fresh, supportive environment may be closer than expected.

EntertainmentHoroscope todaydaily horoscopevirgo horoscopetaurus horoscopeScorpio HoroscopeSagittarius HoroscopePisces HoroscopeLibra Horoscopeleo horoscopegemini horoscopeCapricorn HoroscopeCancer Horoscopearies horoscopeAquarius Horoscope
