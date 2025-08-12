Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2944708https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/horoscope-today-august-12-by-astrologer-sundeep-kochar-leo-talk-to-someone-you-trust-2944708
NewsPhotosHoroscope Today, August 12 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Leo, Talk To Someone You Trust
photoDetails

Horoscope Today, August 12 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Leo, Talk To Someone You Trust

Daily horoscope predictions: Check out the astrology forecast for all 12 zodiac signs by ace astrologer Dr Sundeep Kochar. As you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct features. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell. The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.

 

Updated:Aug 12, 2025, 05:26 AM IST
Follow Us

Aries

1/12
Aries

Take a deep breath. Gratitude shifts everything. Reflect on your blessings. Today brings inner peace, new clarity, and fresh motivation. A moment of pause may unlock an unexpected opportunity.

 

Follow Us

Taurus

2/12
Taurus

You don’t need to fix everything. Focus on your own journey. Set achievable goals. Your peace matters. Simplifying responsibilities frees your energy for growth, healing, and creative breakthroughs.

 

Follow Us

Gemini

3/12
Gemini

It’s time to focus on your goals. Push aside distractions and take bold action. Career momentum builds quickly. You’re supported by the universe, trust your talent and make that leap.

 

Follow Us

Cancer

4/12
Cancer

Today’s power lies in support. Lend your wisdom to loved ones or colleagues. Kindness uplifts everyone. Quiet confidence earns respect. Helping others now brings unexpected blessings later. Shine quietly, confidently.

 

Follow Us

Leo

5/12
Leo

Vulnerability is strength. Talk to someone you trust. Expressing your emotions deepens bonds and clears mental clutter. Sharing brings relief. Love and support surround you, open your heart to receive it.

 

Follow Us

Virgo

6/12
Virgo

You give a lot, just make sure it’s appreciated. Prioritize people who value you. Protect your time. Serve with joy, not obligation. Today’s boundaries empower personal growth and emotional resilience.

 

Follow Us

Libra

7/12
Libra

Rest is necessary. Take time off, enjoy something you love, and refill your energy tank. This reset powers your next big win. Trust that stillness can be deeply productive.

 

Follow Us

Scorpio

8/12
Scorpio

Start the conversation you’ve been putting off. Reconnection brings peace, understanding, and even laughter. Whether family, friend, or partner, it’s time. You’ll be glad you reached out first.

 

Follow Us

Sagittarius

9/12
Sagittarius

Trust your gut, it’s powerful today. What you feel is guiding you forward. News you’ve waited for may arrive. Celebrate intuitive victories and let belief in yourself open new doors.

 

Follow Us

Capricorn

10/12
Capricorn

Put fear aside and act boldly. Sensitivity has its place, but today calls for strength. Take the risk. Speak up. You’re capable of more than you think, prove it to yourself.

 

Follow Us

Aquarius

11/12
Aquarius

Courage fuels the month ahead. Say yes to something bold, especially in career or business. You’re ready. Today’s leap brings progress. Be fearless, and doors will open faster than expected.

 

Follow Us

Pisces

12/12
Pisces

Track spending today. Stay grounded in your goals. You’re capable of abundance, discipline is your key. Financial focus now supports future dreams. Small, smart steps bring big wins.

 

Follow Us
EntertainmentHoroscope todaydaily horoscopevirgo horoscopetaurus horoscopeScorpio HoroscopeSagittarius HoroscopePisces HoroscopeLibra Horoscopeleo horoscopegemini horoscopeCapricorn HoroscopeCancer Horoscopearies horoscopeAquarius Horoscope
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Virat Kohli
4 Players Who Could Replace Virat Kohli In India's ODI Team After His Retirement: Sai Sudharsan, Sanju Samson And...
camera icon5
title
Auto news
Sick Of High Fuel Prices? Check 5 SUVs With 20+ Kmpl Mileage Under Rs 8 Lakh
camera icon8
title
Asia Cup 2025
4 Players Who Deserve A Place In India's Asia Cup Squad After Superb IPL 2025 Season: Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul And...
camera icon6
title
Indian Railways
Beyond Borders: Your Train Ticket From India Can Now Lead To Another Country
camera icon7
title
New Income Tax Bill
Tax Code Overhaul: Key Changes In The New Income Tax Bill 2025 Explained
NEWS ON ONE CLICK