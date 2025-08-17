Advertisement
Horoscope Today, August 17 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Taurus, Trust Boundaries, They Are Here To Guide; Not Restrict

Daily horoscope predictions: Check out the astrology forecast for all 12 zodiac signs by ace astrologer Dr Sundeep Kochar. As you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct features. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell. The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.

Updated:Aug 17, 2025, 05:26 AM IST
Aries

Aries

Need rest? Stay in and recharge. Invite loved ones over if social. Comfort and connection bring balance. Today is for relaxation, clarity, and enjoying peace within familiar, soothing surroundings.

 

Taurus

Taurus

Following structure serves you today. Rules bring stability and help align your goals. Trust boundaries, they’re here to guide, not restrict. Discipline now leads to long-term freedom and smart decisions.

Gemini

Gemini

See the good in others today. Offer encouragement over critique. Your words have power, use them to uplift. Choosing positivity transforms your interactions and opens warm, rewarding conversations.

Cancer

Cancer

Feeling tired? Emotional exhaustion passes when you pause. Let go of stress. Quiet moments, deep breaths, and rest restore you. Today reminds you how strength grows from inner peace.

Leo

Leo

Healing begins with forgiveness. Take the first step to mend relationships. Extending kindness lightens your spirit. You’re strong enough to initiate harmony. Today invites emotional resolution and brighter connections.

Virgo

Virgo

Breathe deeply and calm your thoughts. Anger fades when perspective returns. Take space if needed. Alone time brings clarity, peace, and a gentle reset for smoother communication ahead.

Libra

Libra

Confidence soars. You feel empowered to lead and try new things. Take action on that idea, you’re ready. Today brings opportunities aligned with your brightest, most determined self.

Scorpio

Scorpio

Progress finally feels visible. Obstacles dissolve. Keep moving forward, momentum builds. Today shows the path is opening. Stay committed to your goals, this breakthrough proves you’re exactly where you’re meant to be.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius

Your creativity gets the spotlight. Original ideas shine today, share them boldly. Recognition follows. Appreciation fuels you. Let your natural charisma guide the way to success and joyful collaborations.

Capricorn

Capricorn

Use diplomacy today. Stand your ground, but do it calmly. Your strength lies in thoughtful words. Gentle persistence wins more than resistance. Professional gains come through strategic, respectful communication.

Aquarius

Aquarius

Surprising news from afar brings joy. A message, opportunity, or reunion inspires new plans. Explore this fresh path, today’s connections help expand your horizons in wonderful, unexpected ways.

Pisces

Pisces

Something’s off? Trust your gut. Watch closely, truth will surface. Awareness is your power. Protect your peace by staying observant. What you notice today leads to wiser choices tomorrow.

