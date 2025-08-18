Advertisement
Horoscope Today, August 18 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Scorpio, Focus On Self-Care, Work Will Wait

Daily horoscope predictions: Check out the astrology forecast for all 12 zodiac signs by ace astrologer Dr Sundeep Kochar. As you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct features. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell. The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.

Updated:Aug 18, 2025, 05:26 AM IST
Aries Horoscope Today

Aries: Let go of what no longer serves you. The past has taught you well, now walk forward. Meditation clears your mind. New beginnings arrive when you fully release the old. 

Taurus Horoscope Today

Taurus: Love and support surround you. Friends and family uplift your spirit. Rest from routine and enjoy light-hearted moments. Today brings connection, laughter, and emotional nourishment you’ve needed for a while. 

Gemini Horoscope Today

Gemini: Let it go. Holding on delays your blessings. Say goodbye to what hurts, even if gently. Today’s freedom clears the path for fresh energy and emotional clarity. 

 

Cancer Horoscope Today

Cancer: Speak your truth. People can’t guess what you need, express it clearly. You’ll be heard. Today strengthens your voice, relationships, and ability to ask for exactly what matters most. 

Leo Horoscope Today

Leo: Make space for joy. If you want love, prioritise love. Show up, speak up, and open your heart. Today rewards emotional investment with warmth, connection, and unexpected sweetness. 

Virgo Horoscope Today

Virgo: Spice up your routine. Romance needs adventure. Surprise your partner or plan something exciting. Today brings fun, lightness, and emotional reconnection. A fresh spark revives long-lasting love.

Libra Horoscope Today

Libra: Hot weather may slow your pace, listen to your body. Hydrate, rest, and take it easy. Health is your focus today. Stillness recharges you better than action ever could. 

Scorpio Horoscope Today

Scorpio: Still in vacation mode? That’s okay. You don’t need to rush back. Embrace slow mornings. Work will wait. Today is about happiness, self-care, and making time for what refuels you.

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Sagittarius: Home is your happy place today. Reconnect with loved ones through games, laughter, or nostalgia. This emotional bonding deepens relationships and reminds you how loved and grounded you truly are. 

 

Capricorn Horoscope Today

Capricorn: Softness succeeds today. Being assertive is powerful, but today, warmth and charm win. Convince others through shared goals. Your leadership grows stronger when backed by trust and empathy.

Aquarius Horoscope Today

Aquarius: Stay realistic. Avoid distractions and gently return to your goals. Practical action replaces fantasy. Your grounded energy leads to steady wins. Show up as the calm, reliable leader you are. 

Pisces Horoscope Today

Pisces: Flow with what unfolds. You’re on the right path, trust it. Avoid overplanning. Joy appears where you least expect it. Let the universe guide. Today, effortless ease leads to magic. 

NEWS ON ONE CLICK