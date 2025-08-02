Advertisement
Horoscope Today, August 2 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Pisces, Yellow Brings Luck; Wear It Proudly

Daily Horoscope Predictions: Check out the astrology forecast for all 12 zodiac signs by ace astrologer Dr Sundeep Kochar. As you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct features. Be it Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, or Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell. The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.
(Photo Courtesy: Pixabay)
 

Updated:Aug 02, 2025, 05:26 AM IST
Aries

1/12
Your optimism clears away negativity today. The colour blue soothes and centres you. At work, spontaneous tasks arise, step up and lead. Family talks centre around your children’s exciting academic journey.

Taurus

2/12
Love surprises you today, stay open. Singles attract admirers easily. Avoid workplace politics and stay grounded. A short meditation session brings mental clarity, helping you move through challenges with peace and presence.

Gemini

3/12
Treat yourself, it’s a good day for luxury. Couples grow closer through honest conversations. Singles should avoid romantic pursuits today. Family concerns, especially around children’s health, will ease, bringing comfort and reassurance.

Cancer

4/12
Career wins come through today, whether financial or positional. Begin house-hunting if you've been considering it. Family time brings emotional fulfilment, strengthening your relationships and creating a comforting sense of belonging.

Leo

5/12
Romantic friction may arise, but resolution is possible. Singles feel a renewed connection with someone new. At work, your efforts shine brightly. Lucky signs today: the letter L and the number 8.

Virgo

6/12
Today supports launching business plans and exploring property investments. Personal and professional support surrounds you. If family matters have lingered, open dialogue helps resolve issues and fosters mutual understanding.

Libra

7/12
The moon blesses your path. Career news brings joy, especially for job seekers. Home life needs more attention, listen, respond, and give your loved ones the time they truly deserve.

Scorpio

8/12
Your adventurous spirit can rest today; routine brings a sense of grounding. Focus on tasks at work, not thrills. Home is calm, and health concerns in the family ease. Evening plans flow smoothly.

Sagittarius

9/12
You’re in control today. Work is smooth, followed by fun post-work gatherings. Watch your spending; avoid unnecessary expenses. Minor financial losses may arise, but you’re stable enough to recover easily.

Capricorn

10/12
Quick thinking leads to smart decisions and professional success. A new sport or hobby may catch your interest; explore it. Lovers enjoy a memorable evening filled with laughter, comfort, and connection.

Aquarius

11/12
You’re protected from unnecessary chaos. Colleagues seek your wisdom, boosting your influence. Personal investments pay off. Channel your energy into a powerful workout to feel refreshed, focused, and physically aligned.

Pisces

12/12
New income sources emerge, and old investments bring positive returns. Parental health improves, easing your worries. Yellow brings luck today; wear it proudly. Stay focused on long-term dreams taking shape.

