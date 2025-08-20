Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2948258https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/horoscope-today-august-20-by-astrologer-sundeep-kochar-virgo-financial-growth-comes-through-something-small-but-promising-2948258
NewsPhotosHoroscope Today, August 20 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Virgo, Financial Growth Comes Through Something Small But Promising
photoDetails

Horoscope Today, August 20 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Virgo, Financial Growth Comes Through Something Small But Promising

Daily Horoscope Predictions: Check out the astrology forecast for all 12 zodiac signs by ace astrologer Dr Sundeep Kochar. As you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct features. Be it Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, or Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell. The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.
(Photo Courtesy: Pixabay)
 

Updated:Aug 20, 2025, 05:26 AM IST
Follow Us

Aries

1/12
Aries

Your mood lifts as a goal nears completion. Supportive people surround you. Today’s productivity is balanced by gratitude. Celebrate the progress, you’re building something meaningful, one confident step at a time.

Follow Us

Taurus

2/12
Taurus

Good news is on its way. Stay patient. The universe is aligning beautifully. Keep faith in your efforts, rewards are near. Celebrate every little win; they’re signs of something bigger unfolding.

Follow Us

Gemini

3/12
Gemini

You feel centered today. Balance between work and emotion brings clarity. An uplifting conversation sparks new ideas. Today is perfect for starting something exciting with a calm, focused mind.

Follow Us

Cancer

4/12
Cancer

Let your instincts guide you. You’re in tune with subtle signs. Pay attention, answers appear when you trust your inner voice. What you seek is closer than you think.

Follow Us

Leo

5/12
Leo

Your glow attracts attention. Take pride in who you are and how far you’ve come. Speak up, your ideas inspire others. Shine confidently; the world is ready for your brilliance.

Follow Us

Virgo

6/12
Virgo

Financial growth comes through something small but promising. Stay grounded and plan wisely. A thoughtful conversation may lead to unexpected opportunities. Be open, your steady mindset attracts the right breakthroughs.

Follow Us

Libra

7/12
Libra

A family member may surprise you with support or advice. Welcome their presence. Today deepens bonds and offers emotional warmth. You’re not alone; connection is the quiet gift of the day.

Follow Us

Scorpio

8/12
Scorpio

A new friendship begins or strengthens. Someone sees your true self. Let trust grow slowly. Today brings companionship, shared laughter, and the warmth of knowing someone truly gets you.

Follow Us

Sagittarius

9/12
Sagittarius

Fresh motivation strikes. You’re excited again. Use this surge to restart a goal. Clear steps lead to success. The fire you feel today is real; let it guide bold action.

Follow Us

Capricorn

10/12
Capricorn

Your planning pays off. A financial opportunity becomes real. Small risks now bring big results. Today reminds you that thoughtful persistence beats fast wins; your strategy is working beautifully.

Follow Us

Aquarius

11/12
Aquarius

Today is for laughter and letting go. Don’t overthink, just enjoy. Friends uplift you. A spontaneous moment creates lasting joy. Sometimes happiness finds you when you’re simply being yourself.

Follow Us

Pisces

12/12
Pisces

Creativity surges. Express your thoughts, write, paint, speak. Your imagination holds answers. Today, your dreams are more than ideas; they’re blueprints. Inspiration leads you somewhere beautiful when you follow it fearlessly.

Follow Us
EntertainmentHoroscope todaydaily horoscopevirgo horoscopetaurus horoscopeScorpio HoroscopeSagittarius HoroscopePisces HoroscopeLibra Horoscopeleo horoscopegemini horoscopeCapricorn HoroscopeCancer Horoscopearies horoscopeAquarius Horoscope
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon6
title
Indian Railways
India’s Smallest Railway Station: Just 200 Meters Long, Can't Hold Even Many Passenger Trains; Located In...
camera icon7
title
Asia Cup 2025
Players From RCB, PBKS, GT, DC, RR, CSK Who Were Not Picked In India's Asia Cup Squad Despite Superb IPL 2025 Season - Check In Pics
camera icon8
title
8 Best K-Dramas For Beginners
8 Must-Watch K-Dramas For Beginners To Binge This Weekend
camera icon9
title
Highest-Paid Bigg Boss Contestants
Meet Highest-Paid Bigg Boss Contestant Across All Seasons, Earned Staggering Rs 25,000,000 For Just 3 Days Stay
camera icon8
title
India Asia Cup 2025 squad
5 Players Selected Despite Poor IPL 2025 Performance : 2 KKR Players, 1 MI & Others, Check Full list
NEWS ON ONE CLICK