Horoscope Today, August 21 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Taurus, Productivity Rises When Clutter Fades
Horoscope Today, August 21 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Taurus, Productivity Rises When Clutter Fades

Daily Horoscope Predictions: Check out the astrology forecast for all 12 zodiac signs by ace astrologer Dr Sundeep Kochar. As you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs, and each has its distinct features. Be it Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, or Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell. The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.
(Photo Courtesy: Pixabay)
 

Updated:Aug 21, 2025, 05:26 AM IST
Aries

Aries

You’re on fire today, ideas, energy, charisma. Use this momentum to tackle what’s been waiting. Confidence opens doors. Go for it, you’re magnetic, sharp, and perfectly in sync with success.

Taurus

Taurus

Clear your space. Organising your surroundings clears your mind. Productivity rises when clutter fades. Today supports both physical and emotional cleansing, out with the old, in with empowered, focused energy.

Gemini

Gemini

Make time for people who matter. A heartwarming message may arrive. Let love guide today’s choices. Connection inspires creativity and reminds you how deeply valued you truly are.

Cancer

Cancer

You’ve got charm and insight today, use both. Make that call, suggest that plan. Personal relationships benefit from your warmth. Today brings joy in the simplest, most meaningful interactions.

Leo

Leo

A dream starts feeling real. Support appears, timing clicks, and you realise it’s possible. Take the next step. Today brings tangible progress from something you’ve quietly believed in.

Virgo

Virgo

Unexpected kindness lifts your spirit. Pay it forward. Whether it’s a smile, help, or a compliment, it echoes. Today’s small gestures ripple far. Be the joy someone else didn’t expect.

Libra

Libra

People notice your leadership today. Speak, guide, and offer solutions. You’re graceful under pressure. Respect follows naturally. You’re building reputation and influence without forcing it; your power is authenticity.

Scorpio

Scorpio

Let adventure stir you. Something spontaneous creates joy. A last-minute plan or unusual idea brings laughs and memories. Let go of routine, life feels fuller when you follow the spark.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius

Peace returns. A recent issue is beginning to be resolved. Perspective shifts. Today brings the kind of calm that refreshes your spirit and helps you start again, stronger and more centred.

Capricorn

Capricorn

You’re solution-focused today. Obstacles shrink as you get practical and act. Confidence builds with every decision. You’re leading by example; others will follow your calm, steady approach to progress.

Aquarius

Aquarius

Let emotion guide logic. A meaningful connection deepens. Say what’s in your heart. Today strengthens bonds that matter most. Vulnerability becomes your greatest strength and opens powerful emotional doors.

Pisces

Pisces

A long-held wish begins forming. Signs point toward it. Stay grounded in the dream, but take real steps. Today offers proof that what you believe can become reality.

