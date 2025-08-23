Horoscope Today, August 23 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Leo, You’re More Capable Than You Think; People Are Watching You Rise
Daily horoscope predictions: Check out the astrology forecast for all 12 zodiac signs by ace astrologer Dr Sundeep Kochar. As you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct features. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell. The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.
Aries
Although energy may dip, stay focused on future dreams. Take small steps and keep showing up. Your persistence matters. You’re building something real, trust the process and keep going confidently.
Taurus
Creativity flows through you today. Channel it into something meaningful. Your presence uplifts others. At work or home, lead with calm strength. You’re being noticed for all the right reasons.
Gemini
A breakthrough is near, trust your instincts. Use your gift of communication to build new connections. Your ideas matter more than ever today. Speak up and let yourself be seen.
Cancer
Peaceful moments bring clarity. Nurture bonds at home and offer your best at work. Your warmth draws others in. Reflect, realign, and expect something uplifting to come your way soon.
Leo
Today, slow down and let joy find you. You don’t have to do everything at once. Your radiance speaks for itself. Balance will bring the breakthrough you’ve been waiting for.
Virgo
Your confidence brings harmony to your surroundings. Tackle tasks efficiently, support others, and keep faith in your journey. Everything you need is within reach. Keep moving with quiet strength and belief.
Libra
You radiate positive energy. Share your thoughts boldly, your words inspire. Embrace new responsibilities with grace. You’re more capable than you think, and people are watching you rise with admiration today.
Scorpio
You’re craving something fresh, follow that feeling. New ideas spark action, especially in relationships. Take a walk, breathe deep, and trust that change will lead to growth and joy this time.
Sagittarius
Creative energy runs high, use it well. Avoid unnecessary drama, and focus on meaningful goals. You’re supported in more ways than you realize. Smile, stay light-hearted, and keep your fire glowing.
Capricorn
Solid planning leads to new heights. Today favours progress, both personal and professional. Stay open to suggestions. Your wisdom sets you apart. Keep building steadily, and rewards will follow naturally.
Aquarius
You’re glowing today! Others admire your ideas and charisma. Say yes to collaboration and show appreciation to supporters. Recognition is near, just keep being your brilliant, visionary self and trust the moment.
Pisces
Today brings gentle closure and hopeful beginnings. You’ve grown stronger than you know. A quiet moment will bring deep clarity. Your heart knows what to do, just listen, trust, and flow forward.
