NewsPhotosHoroscope Today, August 24 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Aries, Speak With Confidence, Your Voice Inspires
Horoscope Today, August 24 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Aries, Speak With Confidence, Your Voice Inspires

Daily horoscope predictions: Check out the astrology forecast for all 12 zodiac signs by ace astrologer Dr Sundeep Kochar. As you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct features. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell. The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.

 

Updated:Aug 24, 2025, 05:26 AM IST
Aries Horoscope Today

Aries: A fresh start energises you today. Clear plans lead to quick wins. Speak with confidence, your voice inspires. Something beautiful begins when you trust yourself more than you doubt the outcome.

Taurus Horoscope Today

Taurus: Balance returns, don’t overextend. Prioritize peace and trust your strength. You’re building resilience with every thoughtful decision. Little joys today will recharge your spirit and help you feel centered and strong again.

Gemini Horoscope Today

Gemini: Your curiosity opens new doors. Ask bold questions and say yes to learning. A meaningful conversation could spark unexpected opportunities. Stay curious, alert, and optimistic, today brings growth in exciting ways. 

Cancer Horoscope Today

Cancer: Your nurturing nature heals hearts. Create harmony at home and trust that love flows back. Keep communication honest and warm. You’re stronger than yesterday and softer where it matters most.

Leo Horoscope Today

Leo: Your charisma turns heads today. At work and in love, your energy draws people in. Speak clearly, lead wisely, and enjoy the well-deserved attention your hard work now attracts. 

Virgo Horoscope Today

Virgo: You’re moving with clarity and purpose. Clean up loose ends and focus on completion. Discipline now creates space for joy later. Don’t underestimate how much your quiet effort changes everything. 

Libra Horoscope Today

Libra: You’re glowing with ideas. Let inspiration guide your decisions today. People look to you for answers, give them hope. Progress comes when you stay true to your rhythm and your values. 

Scorpio Horoscope Today

Scorpio: Stay grounded, even as things shift around you. People value your insight more than you realise. Speak kindly, work steadily, and let your natural strength carry the day with grace. 

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Sagittarius: You crave something more, and it’s coming. Explore beyond routine and say yes to adventure. Let joy and purpose guide you toward better days. Big shifts begin with one brave step. 

Capricorn Horoscope Today

Capricorn: Success builds through simple actions today. Check off small tasks and watch momentum grow. Your determination is magnetic. Others notice your dedication, stay focused, and enjoy the recognition that follows. 

Aquarius Horoscope Today

Aquarius: It’s a good day to connect. Collaborate, brainstorm, and share freely. Your ideas uplift others and lead to breakthroughs. Choose optimism, and let curiosity shape a day of surprising clarity. 

Pisces Horoscope Today

Pisces: You’re learning to let go of what drains you. Focus on what restores. A peaceful moment may spark a new vision. Trust in the quiet, you’ll emerge wiser, lighter, and inspired. 

