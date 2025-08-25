Advertisement
Horoscope Today, August 25 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Pisces, Let Your Heart Guide Your Hands

Daily horoscope predictions: Check out the astrology forecast for all 12 zodiac signs by ace astrologer Dr Sundeep Kochar. As you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct features. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell. The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.

Updated:Aug 25, 2025, 05:26 AM IST
Aries Horoscope Today

1/12
Aries Horoscope Today

Aries: Today rewards your consistency. Stay organized and determined, success is closer than you think. A small decision may lead to something bigger. Keep showing up and the results will follow naturally. 

Taurus Horoscope Today

2/12
Taurus

Taurus: Peace arrives through routine. Focus on tasks that bring stability and joy. You’re laying solid foundations for the future. Trust your instincts, they’ll lead you to the right place today.   

Gemini Horoscope Today

3/12
Gemini

Gemini: Your charm opens unexpected doors. A creative idea or bold suggestion may impress the right people. Share your thoughts freely, your words hold the power to spark genuine and lasting change. 

Cancer Horoscope Today

4/12
Cancer

Cancer: You’re more aligned with your needs than ever. Home feels nourishing, and your intuition sharpens. Speak your truth gently, and you’ll be surprised by the support that surrounds you now. 

Leo Horoscope Today

5/12
Leo

Leo: Step into leadership, you’re ready. Your voice commands attention when it’s fueled by passion. Act with integrity and others will follow. Something inspiring grows when you trust yourself completely today. 

Virgo Horoscope Today

6/12
Virgo

Virgo: Your natural discipline shines. Complete something you’ve been putting off, you’ll feel lighter. Productivity leads to peace. Reward yourself with rest once goals are met. Your pace is strong and purposeful now. 

Libra Horoscope Today

7/12
Libra

Libra: You’re being seen and heard today. Share your ideas confidently—they carry weight. Your optimism is magnetic. Use your voice to uplift others while you gently advance your own mission forward. 

 

Scorpio Horoscope Today

8/12
Scorpio

Scorpio: The energy is calm, but powerful. Move steadily toward your goals. Keep emotions in check and channel passion into productivity. What you start now has long-term potential—believe in your path. 

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

9/12
Sagittarius

Sagittarius: You’re dreaming bigger, and that’s good. Set plans into motion. A shift in thinking helps you see a clearer road ahead. Keep saying yes to growth, even when the next step feels unfamiliar. 

Capricorn Horoscope Today

10/12
Capricorn

Capricorn: Patience will pay off in surprising ways today. Your loyalty earns quiet rewards. Let go of micromanaging and allow others to show up for you. Balance brings the breakthroughs you need. 

 

Aquarius Horoscope Today

11/12
Aquarius

Aquarius: New perspectives come from unexpected places. Listen more than you speak today. Stay open to learning, you’re evolving. Embrace flexibility as a strength. Change is close, and you’re more than ready. 

Pisces Horoscope Today

12/12
Pisces

Pisces: Creativity flows effortlessly today. Use it to express something you’ve held in. Artistic or emotional expression will lift your spirit. Let your heart guide your hands, and something beautiful will emerge. 

