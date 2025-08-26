Horoscope Today, August 26 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Scorpio, Let Go Of What's Holding You Back
Daily horoscope predictions: Check out the astrology forecast for all 12 zodiac signs by ace astrologer Dr Sundeep Kochar. As you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct features. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell. The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.
Aries Horoscope Today
Aries: Your focus sharpens, use it to complete something meaningful. Others admire your dedication. You’re laying strong foundations for the future. Keep going, you’re closer to your goals than it seems right now.
Taurus Horoscope Today
Taurus: Today calls for calm strength. Don’t rush decisions, clarity comes through stillness. Trust your gut when it whispers. Your grounded nature attracts peace and respect in both personal and professional matters.
Gemini Horoscope Today
Gemini: You’re feeling social and expressive. Connect with others and share your vision, your enthusiasm is contagious. Inspiration strikes when you least expect it, so keep your eyes and heart wide open.
Cancer Horoscope Today
Cancer: Your emotions guide you well today. Set healthy boundaries without guilt. You’ve given plenty, now protect your energy. Focus on what recharges you. A simple moment could shift your entire mood.
Leo Horoscope Today
Leo: You’re magnetic and confident. Others take notice, so use this to your advantage. Speak boldly, act kindly, and doors will open. Let your light shine, this day belongs to you.
Virgo Horoscope Today
Virgo: Productivity flows easily now. Focus on details without getting lost in them. Your efforts are building momentum. Keep things organized, and reward yourself with something calming once the work is done.
Libra Horoscope Today
Libra: Your creativity is high, channel it into something joyful. Whether through art, music, or meaningful conversation, express your essence. Balance comes when you honour both your needs and your relationships equally.
Scorpio Horoscope Today
Scorpio: Transformation begins with a small decision today. Let go of what's holding you back. Trust the process, you’re evolving. Quiet moments bring deep clarity. Listen inward and you'll know what to do.
Sagittarius Horoscope Today
Sagittarius: A great day to take initiative. Say yes to an invitation, share your ideas boldly. Your enthusiasm draws others in. Adventure isn’t always distant, it might be just one question away.
Capricorn Horoscope Today
Capricorn: Steady wins the race. Progress comes from patience and consistency. Others might not see your effort yet, but results are forming. Stay the course, you’re crafting something lasting and meaningful.
Aquarius Horoscope Today
Aquarius: You’re ready for something new. Shake up the routine, explore, and engage with different perspectives. Curiosity leads to progress. A small shift today sparks a wave of long-term excitement.
Pisces Horoscope Today
Pisces: Let emotions guide creativity today. Express what’s inside, it’s healing. Romantic energy flows easily, so speak from the heart. You’re learning to trust your feelings as powerful tools for growth.
