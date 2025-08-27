Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2951973https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/horoscope-today-august-27-by-astrologer-sundeep-kochar-leo-be-bold-in-your-decisions-2951973
NewsPhotosHoroscope Today, August 27 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Leo, Be Bold In Your Decisions
photoDetails

Horoscope Today, August 27 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Leo, Be Bold In Your Decisions

Daily horoscope predictions: Check out the astrology forecast for all 12 zodiac signs by ace astrologer Dr Sundeep Kochar. As you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct features. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell. The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.

Updated:Aug 27, 2025, 05:26 AM IST
Follow Us

Aries Horoscope Today

1/12
Aries Horoscope Today

Aries: Your leadership is needed, step up. Challenges reveal how capable you are. You’re stronger than yesterday and more prepared than you think. Take action confidently and others will naturally follow your lead. 

Follow Us

Taurus Horoscope Today

2/12
Taurus Horoscope Today

Taurus: Stability brings peace. Stick to your values, but don’t fear small adjustments, they open space for better flow. Someone unexpected could surprise you with support today. Trust the solid ground beneath you. 

Follow Us

Gemini Horoscope Today

3/12
Gemini Horoscope Today

Gemini: Fresh insights bring renewed clarity. Don’t hesitate to say what matters. Your ideas have power today, use them wisely. Opportunities arise when you express yourself with enthusiasm and heartfelt honesty.

 

Follow Us

Cancer Horoscope Today

4/12
Cancer Horoscope Today

Cancer: Focus on nurturing your space. A calm environment brings mental clarity. Someone close may need encouragement, your words hold weight. Keep things simple and heartfelt, and today will unfold beautifully.

Follow Us

Leo Horoscope Today

5/12
Leo Horoscope Today

Leo: Today is yours for the taking. Confidence fuels every step. Your efforts are noticed and appreciated. Be bold in your decisions and generous in spirit, your leadership lights the path forward.

Follow Us

Virgo Horoscope Today

6/12
Virgo Horoscope Today

Virgo: Your precision makes magic today. Work flows smoothly, and people value your attention to detail. A thoughtful gesture can strengthen bonds. Use your gift for organization to make space for joy.

Follow Us

Libra Horoscope Today

7/12
Libra Horoscope Today

Libra: Let go of perfection. Life’s beauty is in balance, not control. Approach everything with grace and flexibility. Your charm opens doors, so does your sincerity. Let both shine through today.

Follow Us

Scorpio Horoscope Today

8/12
Scorpio Horoscope Today

Scorpio: You’re more in control than you realise. Set emotional boundaries with confidence. Your depth gives you wisdom, share it selectively. Let intuition and calm logic guide you to lasting progress.

Follow Us

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

9/12
Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Sagittarius: Momentum builds through optimism. Focus on growth, not obstacles. You’re being drawn to something expansive, follow the pull. Let joy guide decisions and you’ll discover more than you imagined possible.

Follow Us

Capricorn Horoscope Today

10/12
Capricorn Horoscope Today

Capricorn: Hard work pays off today. Recognition comes from quiet consistency. You don’t need to announce your progress, your results speak clearly. Maintain discipline, but don’t forget to pause and appreciate the view.

Follow Us

Aquarius Horoscope Today

11/12
Aquarius Horoscope Today

Aquarius: Fresh perspectives arrive when you least expect them. Be open to shifting your mindset. Conversations bring valuable insight. Stay curious, you’re on the edge of an uplifting personal breakthrough.

Follow Us

Pisces Horoscope Today

12/12
Pisces Horoscope Today

Pisces: A gentle approach brings results. Creativity flows when you feel safe, so create a space for inspiration. Reflect, rest, and refocus. Today’s calm builds the momentum for your next big step.

Follow Us
EntertainmentHoroscope todaydaily horoscopevirgo horoscopetaurus horoscopeScorpio HoroscopeSagittarius HoroscopePisces HoroscopeLibra Horoscopeleo horoscopegemini horoscopeCapricorn HoroscopeCancer Horoscopearies horoscopeAquarius Horoscope
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Shraddha Kapoor’s 6 Stunning Festive Looks - From Regal Reds To Elegant Simplicity
camera icon7
title
KBC
Meet Man Who Won Rs 5 Crore On KBC, Went Bankrupt, Got Addicted To Alcohol, Sold Milk For Survival And Now Works As.....
camera icon7
title
Punjab Kings
4 Players Punjab Kings Might Release Before IPL 2026 Auction: Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis And...
camera icon12
title
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 prasad recipes
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: 10 Traditional Milk-Based Prasad Recipes To Prepare At Home For Lord Ganesha’s Blessings
camera icon8
title
colourful festival
From India’s Ganesh Utsav To Spain’s La Tomatina — THESE Festivals From Around The World Are Celebrated With Colours
NEWS ON ONE CLICK