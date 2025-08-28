Advertisement
Horoscope Today, August 28 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Cancer, Focus On Your Emotional Well-being

Daily Horoscope Predictions: Check out the astrology forecast for all 12 zodiac signs by ace astrologer Dr Sundeep Kochar. As you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct features. Be it Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, or Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell. The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.

(Photo Courtesy: Pixabay)

Updated:Aug 28, 2025, 06:08 AM IST
Aries

1/12
Aries

You’re determined and ready for action. Focus on long-term goals and trust your resilience. Don’t let small setbacks shake you. What you build today becomes your strength for tomorrow.

Taurus

2/12
Taurus

Your steady presence brings reassurance to others. Stick to your routine but allow for spontaneous joy. Something you’ve been hoping for begins to show signs of life, keep nurturing it.

Gemini

3/12
Gemini

Your energy is vibrant and expressive. Let your voice be heard, it’s your greatest tool today. A conversation could spark progress. Stay present and let ideas flow naturally and confidently.  

Cancer

4/12
Cancer

Let your passion lead. A bold move or creative leap could shift your momentum. Express what matters most, you’re being guided by fire and focus. Today rewards those who dare.

Leo

5/12
Leo

Virgo

6/12
Virgo

Your mind is sharp, perfect for problem-solving. Tidy up unfinished tasks, tie loose ends, and create space for new beginnings. The satisfaction of progress will energize everything else around you.

Libra

7/12
Libra

Love and joy surround you. Embrace the warmth of your connections. A compliment or kind gesture could brighten your entire day. Share your light, it returns multiplied in beautiful ways.

Scorpio

8/12
Scorpio

Transformation is near, trust the discomfort. You’re shedding layers that no longer serve you. Honor the process. On the other side of this growth lies something more aligned with your soul.

Sagittarius

9/12
Sagittarius

Adventure comes in small packages today. Say yes to new experiences and stretch beyond the expected. A fresh perspective changes everything. Let spontaneity guide your steps toward new inspiration.

 

Capricorn

10/12
Capricorn

Your discipline inspires others. Small wins today lead to major gains tomorrow. Keep your eyes on the bigger picture, your consistent action is setting you up for something meaningful and lasting.

 

Aquarius

11/12
Aquarius

Your ideas spark movement. Collaborate and build something exciting. You’re laying the groundwork for a powerful shift. Stay humble, stay curious, and let your forward-thinking lead the way to success.

Pisces

12/12
Pisces

Gentle reflection leads to clarity. Write down thoughts, share from the heart, and trust your inner wisdom. Today is about emotional release and renewed purpose, let peace be your guide.

