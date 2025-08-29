Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2952690https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/horoscope-today-august-29-by-astrologer-sundeep-kochar-scorpio-let-quiet-wisdom-shape-your-next-step-2952690
NewsPhotosHoroscope Today, August 29 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Scorpio, Let Quiet Wisdom Shape Your Next Step
photoDetails

Horoscope Today, August 29 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Scorpio, Let Quiet Wisdom Shape Your Next Step

Daily Horoscope Predictions: Check out the astrology forecast for all 12 zodiac signs by ace astrologer Dr Sundeep Kochar. As you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct features. Be it Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, or Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell. The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.
(Photo Courtesy: Pixabay)

Updated:Aug 29, 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Follow Us

Aries

1/12
Aries

Momentum is on your side. Tackle that one thing you’ve been avoiding, it’ll feel great once done. Confidence builds through action. Take the lead and trust that progress follows persistence.

Follow Us

Taurus

2/12
Taurus

You’re more flexible than you think. Try a new approach to an old routine. Change brings calm when embraced on your terms. Growth is gentle, steady, and unfolding beautifully today.

 

Follow Us

Gemini

3/12
Gemini

Your adaptability shines today. Quick thinking brings solutions. People will be drawn to your spark, use it wisely. Keep communication clear and your day will feel light, fulfilling, and inspired.

 

Follow Us

Cancer

4/12
Cancer

Trust your emotional strength. You’ve handled far more than you give yourself credit for. Today, self-care isn’t optional, it’s essential. Small joys restore your power and reveal fresh possibilities ahead.

 

Follow Us

Leo

5/12
Leo

Your natural magnetism is amplified today. Use it to elevate others, not just yourself. Leadership grounded in kindness creates loyalty. A thoughtful gesture brings unexpected rewards and admiration.

 

Follow Us

Virgo

6/12
Virgo

It’s time to wrap something up. Completing tasks clears your mental space. You’re being prepared for a new opportunity, tidy your surroundings and trust that readiness meets timing in perfect harmony.

 

Follow Us

Libra

7/12
Libra

Harmony is possible today. Lead with kindness in difficult conversations. You have a unique gift of balancing tension with beauty, use it. The peace you create today will echo forward.

 

Follow Us

Scorpio

8/12
Scorpio

You’re being guided through intuition. Trust what you feel even if it doesn’t make logical sense. A subtle shift today reveals powerful truth. Let quiet wisdom shape your next step.

 

Follow Us

Sagittarius

9/12
Sagittarius

Energy surges today, use it wisely. Creative projects or collaborations will flourish. Say yes to opportunities that let you move freely. A moment of spontaneity brings an exciting surprise.

Follow Us

Capricorn

10/12
Capricorn

Patience and persistence align. Keep building brick by brick. You don’t need to rush, you’re on the right track. Let stability be your strength and your silence your secret power.

 

Follow Us

Aquarius

11/12
Aquarius

Today favours connection. A heartfelt conversation could shift a relationship in a meaningful way. Be sincere and open. What you express today will ripple through your week in beautiful ways.

 

Follow Us

Pisces

12/12
Pisces

Let yourself drift a little. Play with creative energy, take a walk, or dream out loud. Inspiration needs space, so give yourself permission to wander into something wonderfully unexpected.

Follow Us
EntertainmentHoroscope todaydaily horoscopevirgo horoscopetaurus horoscopeScorpio HoroscopeSagittarius HoroscopePisces HoroscopeLibra Horoscopeleo horoscopegemini horoscopeCapricorn HoroscopeCancer Horoscopearies horoscopeAquarius Horoscope
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Duleep Trophy 2025
5 Indian Players Who Are Not Playing Duleep Trophy 2025 Due To Injury Or Illness: Shubman Gill, Dhruv Jurel And...
camera icon10
title
Virat Kohli
Top 5 Indians With Most Runs Since 2020: Virat Kohli Leads, Shubman Gill Behind, Rohit Sharma At… - In Pics
camera icon7
title
Ananya Panday
7 Stunning Party Outfit Inspo Straight From Ananya Panday's Closet
camera icon10
title
IPL
Top 10 Wicket-Takers In IPL History: Yuzvendra Chahal Leads, Bhuvneshwar Kumar Follows, Jasprit Bumrah On 6th Spot, R Ashwin At...
camera icon5
title
mobility
World’s Tallest Bridge Just Passed Its Biggest Test With 96 Heavy Trucks - It’s Not In US, Russia, India, It's In...
NEWS ON ONE CLICK