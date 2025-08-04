Advertisement
NewsPhotosHoroscope Today, August 4 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Sagittarius, Say Yes To New Work Opportunities
Horoscope Today, August 4 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Sagittarius, Say Yes To New Work Opportunities

Daily horoscope predictions: Check out the astrology forecast for all 12 zodiac signs by ace astrologer Dr Sundeep Kochar. As you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct features. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell. The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.

Updated:Aug 04, 2025, 05:26 AM IST
Aries Horoscope Today

Aries: Start your day with movement, running clears your mind. At work, delegate smartly and lead with purpose. Your bright energy will uplift everyone around you and set an inspiring tone today. 

Taurus Horoscope Today

Taurus: You’re effortlessly charming today. A surprising opportunity may land in your lap through great communication. Success is on the horizon, believe in yourself and release lingering self-doubt to truly thrive.   

Gemini Horoscope Today

Gemini: You love helping others, but today, set boundaries. Don’t let anyone take your kindness for granted. Support those who respect your efforts, and protect your time and emotional energy wisely.

 

Cancer Horoscope Today

Cancer: Family and social life take center stage today. Household spending may rise, so keep tabs on it. Exciting professional news is coming your way, celebrate the balance you’re beginning to master. 

Leo Horoscope Today

Leo: Trust your gut, your intuition is spot-on today. Luck supports your finances too. Share your success with family; generosity will bring joy. A spontaneous treat or outing creates lasting memories. 

Virgo Horoscope Today

Virgo: Stay open to new ideas and flexible in thought. Work life flows well, but personal tension may arise. Speak gently and clearly to loved ones, understanding grows when patience leads. 

Libra Horoscope Today

Libra: You’ll begin the day on a high note. Work requires your full focus, but you’ll handle it calmly. Your family’s attention may stretch you, but affection fills your home. 

Scorpio Horoscope Today

Scorpio: Your quiet discipline shines today. Superiors notice your composure and professionalism, and promotion energy surrounds you. Keep leading by example. Structure and integrity are your secret weapons for long-term success now. 

Sagittarius Horoscope Today

Sagittarius: A new work opportunity appears, say yes without hesitation. Students, try a hobby or new course. If a career shift tempts you, today’s energy supports bold, growth-focused decisions beautifully.

 

Capricorn Horoscope Today

Capricorn: Speak your truth today, your words will be received well. At work, share your ideas openly with leadership. Recognition follows confidence, so trust your voice and let yourself be truly seen.

Aquarius Horoscope Today

Aquarius: Success continues in business, but your health needs attention. Slow down when necessary. Loved ones provide strong emotional support, helping you maintain both balance and a peaceful state of mind. 

Pisces Horoscope Today

Pisces: Romantic honesty is rewarded today, say what’s in your heart. Work may feel heavy, but your skills rise to the challenge. You’ll complete everything smoothly and earn well-deserved recognition. 

