Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2941415https://zeenews.india.com/photos/entertainment/horoscope-today-august-5-by-astrologer-sundeep-kochar-aries-you-re-surrounded-by-blessings-2941415
NewsPhotosHoroscope Today, August 5 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Aries, You’re Surrounded By Blessings
photoDetails

Horoscope Today, August 5 By Astrologer Sundeep Kochar: Aries, You’re Surrounded By Blessings

Daily Horoscope Predictions: Check out the astrology forecast for all 12 zodiac signs by ace astrologer Dr Sundeep Kochar. As you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct features. Be it Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, or Pisces — each of the signs has something unique to tell. The astrological predictions are by Dr Sundeep Kochar.
(Photo Courtesy: Pixabay)
 

Updated:Aug 05, 2025, 05:26 AM IST
Follow Us

Aries

1/12
Aries

You’re surrounded by blessings today. Let positive thoughts guide your day. Relax with loved ones, and if you’re up for it, squeeze in a workout to elevate energy and spirit.

Follow Us

Taurus

2/12
Taurus

A slow start brightens with love from friends and family. Unexpected work might pop up, but you’ll handle it gracefully. Health concerns ease, and your energy gradually returns with comfort.

Follow Us

Gemini

3/12
Gemini

Home reflections inspire clarity. It’s a great day to plan your next move, career or personal. Couples enjoy deeper conversations that strengthen their connection and help align their future dreams with each other.

Follow Us

Cancer

4/12
Cancer

The investment stars align; make wise financial decisions today. Past returns show promise. Love is lucky too: singles meet someone new, and couples experience joy, harmony, and shared abundance.

Follow Us

Leo

5/12
Leo

Take a break from business today. Rest and reconnect with family or friends. Investment news may arrive with positive results. Students, reflect on your next academic step. It’s a good time.

Follow Us

Virgo

6/12
Virgo

Negative thoughts may visit early, but don’t let them stay. Meditation clears the air. You’ll feel creative later, try a new hobby. Singles, skip romance today and enjoy self-nourishment instead.

Follow Us

Libra

7/12
Libra

The moon brings warmth and blessings today. Positive news in your personal life arrives. Couples may begin marriage conversations. Children may need your time, love, patience, and thoughtful guidance.

Follow Us

Scorpio

8/12
Scorpio

Solitude brings comfort today. Skip the crowd, rest at home, and enjoy inner peace. A positive update from work lifts your spirits. Plan ahead to keep your week stress-free.

Follow Us

Sagittarius

9/12
Sagittarius

Family care takes focus today. Minor health issues pass easily with rest and steam. Stay indoors and recharge. Past investments bring good news. New financial decisions are also well-supported.

Follow Us

Capricorn

10/12
Capricorn

Listen to your inner voice, it has your answers. Couples may find a new home. Singles, be open to meeting someone new. Elders’ blessings guide you through any lingering doubts.

Follow Us

Aquarius

11/12
Aquarius

Love and attention from family boost your spirits. It’s a great day to sort finances and invest for future security. The letter L brings luck, so watch for its signs.

Follow Us

Pisces

12/12
Pisces

Surround yourself with warm, loving energy. Good things are coming. Job seekers may receive exciting offers. Couples benefit from quiet time together, reconnecting in a space of mutual understanding.

Follow Us
EntertainmentHoroscope todaydaily horoscopevirgo horoscopetaurus horoscopeScorpio HoroscopeSagittarius HoroscopePisces HoroscopeLibra Horoscopeleo horoscopegemini horoscopeCapricorn HoroscopeCancer Horoscopearies horoscopeAquarius Horoscope
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
WTC 2025-27 Points Table
Updated WTC 2025-27 Points Table After IND vs ENG Test Series: Australia On Top, India Jump To Third; England Slip To...
camera icon7
title
India vs England
All Major Records Broken By Mohammed Siraj During IND vs ENG Test Series: Wickets, Overs And More - Check In Pics
camera icon6
title
HCL
Meet India’s Highest-Paid IT CEOs: No.1 Earns Rs 94,60,00,000 — And He’s Not From TCS Or Infosys, But This Uttar Pradesh Based Tech Giant
camera icon9
title
thriller
7 Twisted Thrillers That Will Leave You Speechless At The End: Andhadhun To Gone Girl - In Pics
camera icon9
title
success story
Meet The Man Who Started Business With Just Rs 2,000, Sold Hair Oil Door-to-Door, Built Ayurvedic FMCG Brands, Now Earns Rs 1,65,10,00,000; He Is From...
NEWS ON ONE CLICK